autoevolution

SEAT Tarraco Moose Test: Strong Intervention from Electronics

27 Mar 2019, 21:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The SEAT Tarraco, the brand's new 7-seat SUV, outperformed the Mercedes G-Class during Euro NCAP crash tests, which means it's very safe. However, during the independent "moose tests" carried out by km77, it behaved quite strangely.
20 photos
SEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash tests
The first attempt they do is always at 77km/h, as the name of the publication's name implies. Without knowing how the car might react to sudden changes in direction, this could be dangerous. The Tarraco does not exhibit any dangerous handling characteristics (as in falling over), but it almost comes to a complete stop.

Electronic stability control intervenes, grabbing at the brakes to slow the vehicle, and by the time SEAT enters the last set of cones, it's doing only 15 km/h. So you could say that it comes to a complete stop without any braking intervention from the driver.

Is that bad? Yes. You have to consider that the moose test is designed to simulate avoiding an obstacle in your lane by quickly jumping in and out of the opposite lane. Eventually, the driver figured out that by doing 74 km/h and putting in smaller, less abrupt steering inputs, the Tarraco would maintain 40 km/h by the last set of cones.

Similar results were achieved in the slalom course. It was impossible for the driver to pass all the cones at 75 km/h. He also noted that the result was the same in both Sport and Comfort modes, despite the adaptive suspension system. The only difference was that in Sport, the steering was harder to use. The ESP system would always drag away all the speed if it sensed excessive input from the driver to ensure the heaviest of SEAT models doesn't roll over.

The Tarraco is a 5+2 crossover, based around the VW Tiguan Allspace and Skoda Kodiaq. We think it looks very handsome with its understated LED lights and color choices. The engines are the same too, with most people opting for a 150 HP 2-liter diesel like the one in this test.

SEAT Tarraco Seat Tarraco moose test
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
SEAT models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVSEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactAll SEAT models  
 
 