Tesla Model Y Goes Through the Moose Test, America Should Be Proud

Tesla's Model Y is heavier and taller than the Model 3, so one might expect it to struggle in the moose test. However, the Model 3 performed like a champion in the moose test, which raised the bar for the Model Y.
Spoiler alert, the Model Y aced the moose test performed by the Spaniards at km77. They found the Model Y to be “a very easy car to handle” in situations like these, which is a compliment to those who designed the suspension and configured the electronic stability control on this car.
After repeated attempts, the Spanish drivers managed to start the moose test at over 80 km/h (over 49 mph). Furthermore, the result was achieved by two drivers, meaning that Tesla managed to make the car predictable and easy to understand regardless of who's behind the wheel.
Tesla's Model 3 and Ford's Focus are the cars with the fastest entry speed in successful moose tests performed by km77. The best entry speed of the Model Y, 83 km/h (51 mph), matched the Model 3's, which is impressive despite having a taller body and more weight.
The moose test was first performed by Swedish car magazines, but the test caught on to other publications. The idea behind it is to simulate the appearance of a large obstacle on the road while driving at speed.
As you may discover if you look through moose test videos, not all cars perform as expected in this kind of situation. In some cases, this procedure discovers dangerous reactions by certain vehicles, such as a roll-over tendency or unpredictable behavior. Some cars fail because of their tires, but not all failures can be blamed on them.
Since the methodology of these tests is not exactly kept a secret, vehicle manufacturers could take note and be sure that every new product they launch will be capable of passing the test at a respectable velocity. The fact that does not happen and we have occasional moose test failures, makes them even more surprising.
