Tesla Owner Receives $22,500 Budget; Electrified Garage Fixes It for $5,750

This is not the first case of a battery pack issue that almost turns into a death sentence to an EV. Tyler Hoover, from the Hoovie's Garage YouTube channel, bought a 2013 Tesla Model S P85. Soon after its battery pack got out of warranty, it got a message error and only 50 miles of range. Hoover took it to Tesla and received a $22,500 budget. He then took it to the Electrified Garage and paid $5,750 for the repair, a 74.4% discount compared to what Tesla would charge him. Obviously, Rich Benoit made a video about that.