Man Tries to Turn Model S Plaid into Submarine, Things Don't Go as Planned

We can't know for certain what the people who created the Internet had in mind for it, but we're willing to bet it wasn't to provide a platform for anyone to show off the most ridiculous things they can do.
This kind of stuff may feel as though it fits in the same category as what Jackass used to do, but it's not a perfect fit. There, the public found somebody else's misery entertaining; here, it's more in the lines of "we're doing this to see what it's like, so you won't have to."
It's the same as Street Speed 717's series of stunts with the Ram 1500 TRX. Mike jumped the poor thing over 30 feet or more, put 44-inch mud boggers on it (with an insane amount of spacers on each wheel to fit them), and drove the thing through a creek. That last part earned him a $53,000 penalty from the Fish and Boat Commission in Pennsylvania.
Considering the stunt you're about to see also involves driving through water, that last bit doesn't bode well. Especially since the fine might come on top of a $140,000 hole in the budget since no matter how in-demand the Tesla Model S Plaid is, nobody is going to pay a dime for one that's had its interior completely submerged.
For reasons unknown (boredom?), "Uncle Chet" of YouTube channel "Chillin' with Chet" wants to know what his Model S Plaid is going to do when it comes across a 7-feet-deep body of water. The only thing we can say to that is, "have these people blocked Elon Musk on Twitter?" Don't they know the Model S - and any other Tesla, for that matter - is supposed to float like it's nobody's business? "We *def* don't recommended [sic] this, but Model S floats well enough to turn it into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation", read the famous tweet from 2016.
Apparently, they might be well aware of that because they do plan to add some weight. However, they also want to make as much of the car as possible airtight, creating pockets of air that are going to increase the vehicle's buoyancy. The only way to counter that is to add more weight. Yes, that sounds insane for a car that's 4,842 pounds-heavy (2.2 tons), but we hear those air carriers aren't exactly light either, and they still float.
Chet says they added roughly 4,000 lbs more (1.8 tons), and we have to say, that sounds like it should be enough to sink the Plaid. Instead of using a natural body of water, Chet decides to build his own drive-in pool instead. However, that's not to avoid making the same mistake that got Mike his fine since he does test the car's buoyancy in a lake. Alright, pond. The likely reason for the custom-built puddle was just to have a lot more control over how everything unfolds.
Even with 5,000 extra pounds to go with its original 4,800, the Model S just refuses to sink. One of its wheels did touch the ground, but it looks like Chet will need even more weight if he wants to achieve his dream of driving the Plaid on the bottom of the pool. And he does want it, so stay tuned in for the sequel.
