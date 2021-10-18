Watch the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Go Through a Moose Test

Porsche's Taycan Cross Turismo has been put through the moose test by the Spaniards at km77. Just like any other car, the test started with the first attempt at 77 km/h (47.8 mph), just to check the vehicle's reaction. Some cars pass from their first try, others do not.
The test driver knew that the Taycan could pull this off at 78 km/h (48.5 mph), so there was no emotion at play here. However, it quickly became clear that the width and length of this vehicle might be a problem in this test.
Mind you, the distance between the lanes made of cones is identical every single time, with every test. This is done to follow a European standard on the matter, and it is known that wider cars have a tougher time in this kind of test. Keep that in mind before speeding in a large SUV through a dark forest — you might not be able to avoid whatever large animal that jumps into your lane.
Coming back to the Taycan Cross Turismo, the highest speed at which an attempt was deemed successful was 74 km/h (45.98 mph), lower than what the Taycan sedan managed to achieve. Interestingly, the Cross Turismo is just 25 kilograms (55 lbs.) heavier than the Taycan, and it even comes with all-wheel drive as standard. So this was not a problem of mass.
As the Spanish road testers noted, the cars came with the same tire sizes, but the ones on the Cross Turismo were Goodyear Asymmetric 3, while the sedan version of the Taycan was tested with the Pirelli PZero tires. The road testers are not sure if this is the explanation for the 4 km/h (2.48 mph) difference between the Taycan Cross Turismo and the Taycan in their moose test.
Mind you, both tests were done on the same track, so it was not a matter of track surface either. The temperature difference seems to be too small to matter, as the video clearly shows a sunny day. Those are the best grip conditions for summer tires, so that was not the problem. I am curious if tire pressures were the same for both vehicles, but it is impossible to know at this point.
It would be interesting to see the test redone with a different tire brand. Hopefully, the video attracts the attention of tire manufacturers, and maybe we will get to see a rematch. From personal experience, I can say that there may be a difference just with tires, but nobody can be sure until a proper test is conducted once again.
Regardless of the result, the Spaniards noted that the Taycan Cross Turismo has a quick steering system and predictable handling.
