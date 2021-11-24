Kia Throwing More Money at IONITY, Looking To Help Them Grow Ultra-Fast Charging Network

5 Here's How Ionity Prices Stack Up Against Tesla’s Supercharger in Europe

Kia is expanding its investment in IONITY, Europe’s leading ultra-fast EV charging network, in a bid to help the latter raise a further €700 million ($785 million) and increase the number of available charging ports positioned along European highways. 7 photos



These new chargers will be placed at more strategically key locations, as well as along important roads and near major cities. Meanwhile, existing stations located in areas with high traffic levels will also be upgraded with new charging points to shorten overall charging and waiting times for customers.



Such an expansion would make it easier for customers to find these 350 kW chargers, which are capable of charging cars such as the



The



“As we look towards the phasing out of new IC engine vehicles over the next ten years, it is essential that drivers have access to an expansive and reliable fast-charging infrastructure. Our further investment in IONITY will see a significant expansion of ultra-fast chargers across Europe that will support our vehicles' high voltage capabilities. As a result, more drivers than ever will be able to charge their vehicles quickly and easily for a seamless EV experience,” said Kia Europe boss, Jason Jeong.



