Vetter Slash: The Radical C6 Corvette-Based Supercar That Broke the Internet

When it came out in the mid-2000s, the sixth generation of America’s most popular sports car was praised for retaining the iconic design of its predecessors. Sure, it was the first Vette with exposed headlamps since the C1, but other than that, there were no drastic changes and the car looked like a natural progression of the modern styling introduced in 1983 by the C4.
Even today, when the Corvette has finally become the mid-engine supercar killer that Zora Arkus-Duntov had envisioned more than six decades ago, the C6 remains one of the most beautiful iterations of the iconic model.
For one man named Mike Vetter, the styling of this particular Corvette was just too boring, but the chassis and drivetrain were exactly what he needed to build an outrageous one-off.
Extra Terrestrial Vehicle (ETV) or thoroughbred mid-engine supercars such as the Razor, his builds have been praised for their spectacular design. One of his unique cars called Vaydor even made it to the big screen in the hit movie Suicide Squad where it was used by The Joker.
In 2020, Mike showcased what was then his latest creation: the radical Vetter Slash. His idea for this project was to create a vehicle that mixed elements of a classic street rod with those of an exotic super supercar in such a way that it would make jaws drop.
As I mentioned before, Mike believed the C6’s chassis and drivetrain were ideal, but every element of the sports car’s original bodywork has been replaced by a series of aggressively-shaped, bespoke panels.
At the rear, the styling becomes less drastic and more akin to what we see on an exotic grand tourer, yet the two different themes are somehow masterfully intertwined.
While the exterior bears no traces of the C6 Corvette, the interior hints at the origins of this outrageous one-off. After raising the huge, reverse-scissor doors, you’re greeted by the stock C6 dash and central console, albeit with custom trims and a modern infotainment screen hooked to front and rear cameras.
Power comes from a 6.2-liter LS3 which the C6 initially received during the 2008 model year. Mated to a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters, it was slightly tuned to produce 450 hp, a bump of around 20 ponies from what it could deliver in factory spec.
Other mechanical improvements include fully adjustable coilovers on all four corners, bigger brake calipers, and rotors, as well as a custom exhaust system that exits on each side of a car through big triangular tips, making the Slash sound as menacing as it looks.
After it was completed, this incredible car took part in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, which earned it airtime on ABC’s Right This Minute. Still, it somewhat flew under the radar for most car enthusiasts until Mike decided to put it up for sale online.
These articles also sparked a fierce debate online among Corvette fanatics and custom car enthusiasts. The first category was enraged by the fact that Mike ruined a future classic like the C6, while more open-minded fans of custom rides argued whether it was a hit or miss.
There’s no denying that the Vetter Slash is based on a Corvette, but it doesn’t aim to be one. It comes with its own badges and Mike made it clear that it was never a custom C6, but a distinct concept car that happened to borrow the underpinnings from a sixth gen. So, rather than seeing it as a ruined C6, I would call it one that was sacrificed to turn a daring idea into reality.
As for the question of whether the one-off is a hit or miss in terms of design, the answer depends on personal taste. Some works of art are less appealing to a broader audience than others and in my opinion, the Slash fits into this category perfectly. Personally, I think it’s absolutely awesome, but I can also understand why some might think it’s too much.
In the end, the Slash will go down as one of the most controversial customs ever build around a Corvette, but whether you like it or not, it’s hard not to praise the Vetter team for the intricacy and craftsmanship of it all.
