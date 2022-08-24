Check Out Hoonigan's New Corvette C6 Z06 Budget Build, It's Built to Mop Supercars

The C6 Corvette Z06 has a special place in American hearts and is not just about heritage. It's a triple crown winner. It topped 24 hours of Le Mans, Sebring, and Daytona – in the same year. The C6 might have a ton of accolades, but that doesn't mean it's out of reach. With $30,000 to $45,000, you could park this raucous ripper on your driveway. Hoonigan had a different plan.
The Hoonigan crew has been working on a Chevrolet Corvette C6 build for some time. Their objective was to make a budget supercar killer, and the C6 fit that bill perfectly. The goal was to get it pushing 550 whp (647 hp/656 ps) minimum.
"So, here's the goal. Build a supercar killer that's not going to break the bank that we could go take out and mop some people up with," Zac of Hoonigan said.
Hoonigan's budget Corvette supercar killer build packs a 7-liter LS7 engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The team added an Edelbrock supercharger, aftermarket suspension, Mishimoto cooling system (radiator and silicon hoses), and Magnaflow custom one-off exhaust to pump up the soundtrack that engine makes.
"Magnaflow is making us a custom one-off exhaust for this special car. What's really cool is it's going to have 50 state legal catalytic converters in it so you can register it in any state and not have any problems passing emissions," Mickey said.
To remind you, the Z06 arrived for the 2006 model year as a homologation vehicle. It packed a 7-liter V8 engine capable of pushing 505 hp (512 ps) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. Compared to the base model, the Z06 came with a wide body, better brakes, aluminum chassis, and carbon parts.
To make sure it rides low and stable. The budget Vette "Supercar Killer' got Cray Astoria wheels, Power Stop rotors, hawk 5.0 pads, and BC coilovers (BR series).
After the build, the crew took their Budget Corvette to the burnyard for some donut action. It's unclear what numbers it's pushing, but the crew promised to do a reveal in the next episode.
