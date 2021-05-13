Procharged Corvette C6 Flexes Carbon Fiber and Lambo Doors, Runs 10s

Chevrolet Corvette C6-based dragsters are nothing new. You can see them at race tracks all over the U.S., sporting either supercharged or procharged V8s. However, I bet you haven't seen a dragster with Lambo-style doors just yet.
This procharged C6 showed up at Byron Dragway sporting a "Budweiser" livery. It's a bit strange for an amateur race car to feature corporate sponsorship, but it's not entirely unheard of. Apparently, the current owner doesn't know a lot about the car's racing past, but he identified it as a 2009-model-year C6.
It also appears to be a ZR1 version, based on the vents on the front and rear fenders, the intake on the nose, and the badge on the rear fascia. The interior is hard to identify as a ZR1 since the range-topping model didn't look all that different back in the day.
What's more, it has been heavily upgraded with carbon-fiber trim. The steering wheel, the driver-side dash, and the center console all showcase inserts made from this lightweight composite.
But while it may look like a ZR1 on the outside, this Corvette packs an entirely different engine under the hood. The ZR1 came with a supercharged LS9 rated at 638 horsepower back in 2009. This Corvette is fitted with the LS3, the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 that powered the regular C6. It was introduced in 2008 as an upgrade to the LS2 and generated 430 horsepower when new.
Of course, this dragster is significantly more powerful than a regular C6 fitted with the LS3, thanks to the F1 Procharger. I'm just saying that it's not quite clear if it's a ZR1 with a swap or a regular Corvette upgraded to look like one.
But it doesn't really matter. What matters is that this C6 is powerful enough to run the quarter-mile in 10.53 seconds at 126.10 mph (202.93 kph). And that it features Lambo-style doors, a unique feature for a dragster.
