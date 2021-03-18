Exposed Big Turbo C6 Corvette on Tracks Pulls Snowboarders Like a Winter Boss

With so much snowfall this winter, it’s no wonder some people are still very much adept at fully enjoying winter sports. Of course, with help from a particularly impressive setup, a few take this up a notch and even casually remind us of summer days when the open water is riddled by speedy boats towing water skiers.
Wait, what does that have to do with snow, winter, and snowboarding? Quite a lot, it turns out, judging by these TikTok videos (embedded below) showing the very interesting setup of a tracked Corvette that has a couple of winter fun havers on tow!
Whoever thought winter and RWD sports cars were incompatible would better reassess the idea that you probably can’t have (safe) fun during the snowy months with a Chevrolet Corvette. Unfortunately, we really don’t have a lot of background info other than what was shared by the badlandsoffroadpark user on social media.
Apparently, this is the official account of the Badlands Off Road Park, which is located in Attica, Indiana, offering 800+ of acres (323 hectares) of diverse terrain not very far away from Indianapolis. Since it’s snowed in, the off-roading shenanigans have been replaced with tame skiing and snowboarding.
Until recently, it seems, when the team came up with the sight of something they never thought possible during the period—a Corvette casually enjoying the snowfall. Of course, a simple look at the gallery above will reveal that we’re not dealing with an ordinary example of “America’s sports car.”
Instead, what we have here is a silver C6 Chevrolet Corvette that certainly doesn’t need the hood since it shows off what appears to be a built engine sporting a massive turbo. It even comes complete with an exhaust that seems more fitting for a steam engine locomotive than a coupe, as well as a parachute out in the back!
Oh, and let’s not forget about the pair of skis (with safety chains, those can be lifesavers, as we recently found out) shown up front and the massive tracks that replaced the rear wheels. Better yet, it’s clearly not just a case of all show and no go. That’s because in the second video, we can see the ‘Vette playing in the heavy snow while a couple of snowboarders are on tow. What a sight!
