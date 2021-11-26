The V8-Powered Vetter Slash Is a Drop-Top Sports Car Like No Other

From the ground up, the Vetter Slash is designed around a 455-horsepower V8 but its shape looks more like an extreme future racer than a modern muscle car. We got up close and personal with the Slash at L'Automobile 2021 and here's what we found.
Mike Vetter builds wild cars. There's nothing that comes out of his shop that doesn't make an impact. The Slash is perhaps the most groundbreaking though.
Under the hard-sloping hood lies a GM LS3 engine. It sends power to the rear wheels only through an automatic transmission. Vetter says that buyers can request any drivetrain though.
The Corvette chassis underneath the Slash is the basis for the entire design. That choice made the project much easier than some of his previous designs.
It features a full fiberglass body, a removable hardtop, and illuminated badging. The body is as angular as anything we've ever seen.
Everywhere you look there are compound creases and sharp edges. Slash is an appropriate name. Large scoops in the fenders allow hot air to escape easily.
The front fenders feature wide angular wheel arches and then blend into blade-like headlamps with a 3D effect for each lens.
20-inch wheels sit at each corner and big brakes sit inside to bring this slick sports car to a stop. The car's ride height can raise or lower thanks to adjustable coilovers.
Nothing about the Slash looks like a Corvette. Even the windshield is shortened and unique. Of course, the rear party pieces of the Slash are its doors.
Not only are they Lamborghini-esque in how they swing up, but that's not what's most special about them. What's amazing is that they're rear-hinged. Plenty of doors swing up, and some are rear-hinged, but we haven't seen any that do both.
At the rear of the Slash, Vetter has built in a perfectly uniform badge that illuminates at the flick of a switch. The quality and craftsmanship are second to none.
Mike Vetter actually took some time with autoeveolution and walked us through his design of both the Slash and his own personal ETV. Keep an eye out for that interview this weekend. His strength is in taking ideas off of the page and putting them on the road.
In fact, his website, DrawingToDriving.com allows him to help other people see their dream cars come to life. We can't wait to see what he comes up with next.
