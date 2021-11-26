Nippy Mercedes G-Class Seems Ready to Overland to Farthest Brabus Club on Earth

People love the boxy look and feel of the high off-road performance Mercedes-Benz G-Class because of many things. Now also add to the stash the ability of at least one unit to reach the most remote camping site on the planet... for a bit of nightlife fun.
Everyone has been quite busy celebrating Thanksgiving, but it seems that some people really can’t give up on their car-related passions even then. Case in point, there’s a fine example stemming from the sometimes insane/but often plain beautiful virtual realm. And it has to do with an SRT Hellcat-swapped AM General Hummer.
But perhaps the imaginary vision of a dearly departed monster isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. So, let’s see if the real world has something better for us. This is how we stumbled upon Diamond Autosport’s latest project, which is “a bit different” than what this European and exotic car specialist has been used to. Unfortunately, one can’t be too sure about what they are referring to because of the absolute lack of background information.
As far as the build is concerned, we are dealing with a Brabus Widestar kit, apparently. But it’s anyone’s guess if we are presented with a 700 or an 800 upgrade package. Maybe they are talking about the dual-tone look for what looks like their tenth commission of the Brabus G-Class variety? Probably not, since that’s been done by them before.
If the looks aren’t the “different” ones, maybe it’s the destination. After all, this Brabus Widestar Mercedes-Benz G-Class doesn’t have a “big hat” for nothing. Instead, the cool SUV build not only comes with a neat desert-like paintjob and contrasting yellow brake calibers. It also sports a useful roof rack. Right now, there’s nothing on it, unfortunately.
But one can also easily imagine it filled with all the overlanding bits and pieces needed for a lengthy road trip to the far side of the world. And with the Brabus Widestar in search of the best and most remote places to set up a club party. Sorry, this tituppy-looking G-Class just gives me ample nightlife vibes...
But perhaps the imaginary vision of a dearly departed monster isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. So, let’s see if the real world has something better for us. This is how we stumbled upon Diamond Autosport’s latest project, which is “a bit different” than what this European and exotic car specialist has been used to. Unfortunately, one can’t be too sure about what they are referring to because of the absolute lack of background information.
As far as the build is concerned, we are dealing with a Brabus Widestar kit, apparently. But it’s anyone’s guess if we are presented with a 700 or an 800 upgrade package. Maybe they are talking about the dual-tone look for what looks like their tenth commission of the Brabus G-Class variety? Probably not, since that’s been done by them before.
If the looks aren’t the “different” ones, maybe it’s the destination. After all, this Brabus Widestar Mercedes-Benz G-Class doesn’t have a “big hat” for nothing. Instead, the cool SUV build not only comes with a neat desert-like paintjob and contrasting yellow brake calibers. It also sports a useful roof rack. Right now, there’s nothing on it, unfortunately.
But one can also easily imagine it filled with all the overlanding bits and pieces needed for a lengthy road trip to the far side of the world. And with the Brabus Widestar in search of the best and most remote places to set up a club party. Sorry, this tituppy-looking G-Class just gives me ample nightlife vibes...