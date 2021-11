Meet the Vetter Extra Terrestrial Vehicle: A Car So Wild You'll Wish You Were Beamed Up

Vetter has some help with that, though, thanks to a rear-mounted reverse camera. Of course, forward visibility is a challenge for first-time drivers, too, since the tip of the nose is further ahead of the driver's seat than in most cars.

The doors open similarly to a McLaren or Lamborghini, but Vetter didn't just find a Lambo door kit online. He designed the hinges himself, and they're seriously impressive. They open and shut as well as any factory door.

Nevertheless, Vetter says that this is his personal car and one he drives often. The inclusion of a back seat was necessitated when he and his wife needed a place for their daughter . Interestingly enough, this is a very rare version of the ETV that doesn't feature a rear window.Instead, a sort of diamond-patterned skin sits on the rear half of the vehicle. Combine it with the stunning copper-colored paint, and the ETV sincerely does look other-worldly in the Florida sun.Inside each one is a pair of windows. One is fixed in place while another one actually rolls all the way down. That's no easy feat, but Mike pulled it off.Under the front of the ETV sits a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine made by General Motors. It routes power to the front wheels through an automatic transmission.It might not sound fun, but it is reliable and easy to work on. Vetter has built the chassis of the ETV to allow access to almost any component from below or through one of the wheel wells.Every ETV is a little different, but they all have one thing in common. They will make you feel like the star of your own movie everywhere you go.