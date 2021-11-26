Meet the Vetter Extra Terrestrial Vehicle: A Car So Wild You'll Wish You Were Beamed Up

MTV Concepts is one of the most innovative and extreme car building shops in the nation. Its ETV might be the most famous model it produces, and at L'Automobile 2021, Mike Vetter's personal car was on display.
Miami is a city full of supercars and super SUVs. In just a few short days there, we saw at least 50 Lamborghinis, not to mention dozens of other supercars. It's a place where being seen is of paramount concern and just having a supercar isn't always enough to capture attention.
That's just one reason that the Vetter Extraterrestrial Vehicle is so special. For less than $100,000, it's going to gather eyeballs faster than actual aliens. That's because it's shaped unlike any other car ever produced.
The exterior is as tear-drop shaped as it could possibly get and features the only windshield we can think of that's longer from front to back (5 feet) than it is from side to side.
All four wheels are encapsulated seamlessly in this shape. The turning radius isn't negatively affected either. In fact, the only thing about getting it out of a tight parking space or a garage is a lack of visibility.
Instead, a sort of diamond-patterned skin sits on the rear half of the vehicle. Combine it with the stunning copper-colored paint, and the ETV sincerely does look other-worldly in the Florida sun.
Under the front of the ETV sits a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine made by General Motors. It routes power to the front wheels through an automatic transmission.
It might not sound fun, but it is reliable and easy to work on. Vetter has built the chassis of the ETV to allow access to almost any component from below or through one of the wheel wells.
Every ETV is a little different, but they all have one thing in common. They will make you feel like the star of your own movie everywhere you go.
Vetter has some help with that, though, thanks to a rear-mounted reverse camera. Of course, forward visibility is a challenge for first-time drivers, too, since the tip of the nose is further ahead of the driver's seat than in most cars.
The doors open similarly to a McLaren or Lamborghini, but Vetter didn't just find a Lambo door kit online. He designed the hinges himself, and they're seriously impressive. They open and shut as well as any factory door. Inside each one is a pair of windows. One is fixed in place while another one actually rolls all the way down. That's no easy feat, but Mike pulled it off.
