Track Battle: Lamborghini Huracan STO VS Porsche 911 GT3

There's no secret that the Lamborghini Huracan STO and the Porsche 911 GT3 are outstanding sports cars. Autocar wanted to find out if they're actually all that good on the track though. They are, after all, based on track cars.
Their verdict ends up being that both are outstanding. That shouldn't come as a shock. What might though is that both presenters have no trouble at all proclaiming the Porsche as the winner. There's almost no deliberation whatsoever.
They say it comes down to just how flexible the 911 GT3 is. The Lamborghini Huracan STO is just a touch too rough for every day driving. Beyond that, it seems there might be some subtext they're not directly mentioning.
Both guys are familiar with both cars. That might have quite a bit to do with the result as well. Each one goes on and on about how good the 911 GT3 has always been. They can even pick apart small changes between models that most would struggle to notice.
The Huracan STO has a different history though. Quite rightly, it's brought out that the original Huracan wasn't actually all that special on a track. Yes, it was considerably more road friendly than the STO but it lacked a certain sharpness.
Push it hard into a corner and it would understeer badly. In fact, both the Huracan and the Aventador were notorious for that sort of uber-safe behavior until recent models have a arrived.
It seems to be that legacy that might be informing the presenters choice. Yes, the Huracan STO is now one of the best supercars on the market. But its history seems to have tarnished its reputation here a bit. And even a mighty 5.2-liter V10 can't seem to overcome the past.
At the end of the day the hosts are right about one thing... go home in either car and you'll have a great deal of fun.
