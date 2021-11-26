2022 Ford Maverick Custom Build Is Rocking Fifteen52 Wheels Mounted With BFGs

Based on the mid-tier XLT with the 2.0-liter turbo and FX4 package, the Cyber Orange-painted Maverick in the photo gallery is a tasteful pickup modified by Galpin Auto Sports. The list of upgrades kicks off with Metrix MX 17-inch wheels from the peeps at Fifteen52, which cost $289 apiece.
Finished in Frosted Graphite, these cast wheels are complemented by 245/65 tires of the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 variety. For reference, optional all-terrain boots of the Bronco Sport Badlands measure 235/65.
The next piece of the puzzle comes in the guise of a set of H&R springs that add 1.2 inches of lift for the not-so-princely sum of $499 at the moment of writing. Blacked-out exterior badges and the body-color accent bar on the front grille pretty much seal the deal. It’s not a wild makeover, but it’s very tasteful and more capable off the beaten path compared to the stock spec.
If you’re in the market for a brand-new Maverick, be warned the hybrid is listed by the configurator with “limited availability.” It’s nothing more than a matter of limited supply and high demand, which is why deliveries have been pushed back to January 2022 according to the Ford Motor Company.
The easiest way of getting your hands on the Maverick is to spend a few more bucks on the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, the very same engine that FoMoCo uses in the Bronco Sport Badlands. Connected to an eight-speed automatic instead of the hybrid’s continuously variable transmission, the force-fed engine develops 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque.
Customers who specify the AWD system also receive independent rear suspension, which improves handling characteristics and the ride quality. Best of all, you don’t need to spend a lot for a well-equipped Maverick.
The XL Hybrid starts at $19,995 whereas the XL Turbo is available from $21,080 excluding destination charge. The XLT Turbo AWD FX4 modified by Galpin Auto Sports used to cost $29k prior to the custom treatment.
