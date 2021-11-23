Midnight Madness in Miami: How L'Automobile Show Gets Made

This weekend marked the second-annual L'Automobile Design and Concept Car Show in the heart of Miami. Autoevolution coverd the show live and was invited to see how a midnight run in Miami helps make everything happen.
In Miami, it's never quiet or calm. On a Friday night, that's even more true. Find yourself in the Wynwood Arts District, and it feels like life is in the air. Moving million-dollar supercars around town safely isn't for the faint of heart.
At Miami Supercar Rooms, life sounds like dozens of cylinders waking up to a cold start. The owner of Miami Supercar Rooms, a guy that calmy goes by the name Elo like anyone else might go by Bob, is preparing for an event he created out of love: L'Automobile Show 2021.
This auto show isn't conventional. It's all about the extremes that inspire. It's about the cars that push us to create and to go beyond what's safe and easy. If it's not built with passion, it won't be on display at L'Automobile.
And tonight, a few of these passionately created masterpieces need to make their way from A to B. Miami Supercar Rooms served as our starting point, and all the cars needed to make their way to Island Gardens, where the show would take place.
the incredible Maggiore 308 restomod, and Sean Puz, owner at 1 of One Customs, at midnight.
Together, we led the most intense parade of exotic cars seen in Miami for some time. Maggiore drove his Ferrari, a stunning restomod that sounds like an entire pride of lions roaring in perfect harmony.
Mr.Puz drove his creation, Excaliber. This 100% custom truck is perhaps the most hand-built of any ride at the show. Sean literally built everything you see here aside from the engine and the wheels. Of course, both are custom and unique to this vehicle.
During the trip, Elo had his co-pilot message back to us to see where we were. We were directly behind him. That's how compromised the visibility is in the ETV. Still, there's nothing that attracts eyeballs like the ETV. We were in a 1987 Mercedes Benz 560SEC Koenig.
Even after all these years, it's a monster. Elo led our parade, and we followed close behind most of the time. When the road was open, and there was no traffic to get between us, we found ample space to stretch the legs of the old German. It's amazing how well the mechanics still work. The doors still latch perfectly with that satisfying clunk you expect. The engine responds happily to prodding.
Once we found the highway, it felt totally at home again, almost like it was a long lost reunion with the Autobahn. Power comes on slowly at first. You only need about 30% of the throttle pedal for normal driving. Put it all the way down, though, and more than 30 years after it rolled out of the Koenig factory, it flies.
In a word, it was soft. It wasn't horrible by any means, but the adaptive suspension in modern cars has made us a bit soft, perhaps. It's amazing to think of how far cars have come since the Koenig was made. As we parked up at the show in the early hours of Saturday morning, it was obvious... That's what L'Automobile Show is all about.
At Miami Supercar Rooms, life sounds like dozens of cylinders waking up to a cold start. The owner of Miami Supercar Rooms, a guy that calmy goes by the name Elo like anyone else might go by Bob, is preparing for an event he created out of love: L'Automobile Show 2021.
This auto show isn't conventional. It's all about the extremes that inspire. It's about the cars that push us to create and to go beyond what's safe and easy. If it's not built with passion, it won't be on display at L'Automobile.
And tonight, a few of these passionately created masterpieces need to make their way from A to B. Miami Supercar Rooms served as our starting point, and all the cars needed to make their way to Island Gardens, where the show would take place.
the incredible Maggiore 308 restomod, and Sean Puz, owner at 1 of One Customs, at midnight.
Together, we led the most intense parade of exotic cars seen in Miami for some time. Maggiore drove his Ferrari, a stunning restomod that sounds like an entire pride of lions roaring in perfect harmony.
Mr.Puz drove his creation, Excaliber. This 100% custom truck is perhaps the most hand-built of any ride at the show. Sean literally built everything you see here aside from the engine and the wheels. Of course, both are custom and unique to this vehicle.
During the trip, Elo had his co-pilot message back to us to see where we were. We were directly behind him. That's how compromised the visibility is in the ETV. Still, there's nothing that attracts eyeballs like the ETV. We were in a 1987 Mercedes Benz 560SEC Koenig.
Even after all these years, it's a monster. Elo led our parade, and we followed close behind most of the time. When the road was open, and there was no traffic to get between us, we found ample space to stretch the legs of the old German. It's amazing how well the mechanics still work. The doors still latch perfectly with that satisfying clunk you expect. The engine responds happily to prodding.
Once we found the highway, it felt totally at home again, almost like it was a long lost reunion with the Autobahn. Power comes on slowly at first. You only need about 30% of the throttle pedal for normal driving. Put it all the way down, though, and more than 30 years after it rolled out of the Koenig factory, it flies.
In a word, it was soft. It wasn't horrible by any means, but the adaptive suspension in modern cars has made us a bit soft, perhaps. It's amazing to think of how far cars have come since the Koenig was made. As we parked up at the show in the early hours of Saturday morning, it was obvious... That's what L'Automobile Show is all about.