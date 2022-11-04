The Only Callaway C16 Speedster Ever Made Can Now Be Yours

Ever since its founding in 1977, Callaway offered a plethora of iconic performance vehicles. The no-nonsense SledgeHammer stands out with its ridiculously high top-speed potential, having reached 254.76 miles per hour (410 kilometers per hour) with John Lingenfelter behind the wheel.
The Corvette-based creation we’re covering today isn’t a SledgeHammer, but a one-off speedster with C6 underpinnings. Revealed in 2007 at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Callaway C16 Speedster was purchased by Lingenfelter Performance Engineering that year. The Michigan-based performance shop decided to part ways with this incredible-looking machine after putting a few hundred miles on the clock, namely 670 miles (1,078 kilometers) since it premiered at Pebble Beach.
Not to be confused with the coupe- and convertible-bodied C16 that Callaway offered between 2005 and 2013, the Speedster is hiding a 378-cube V8 under the hood. The 6.2-liter small block was modified with a supercharger to make 700 horsepower at 6,200 revolutions per minute and 660 pound-foot (895 Nm) at 4,750 revolutions per minute. For some reason or another, the description on Bring a Trailer reads 616 ponies…
Capable of redlining to 6,500 rpm, this lump is connected to a manual transaxle with six forward ratios. Offered with period literature, press releases, and a clean title listing the vehicle as a 2007 model year Corvette, the Callaway C16 Speedster is rocking a fiberglass body penned by Paul Deutschman. Assembled in Montreal and finished in Azure Pearl, the car features a couple of fairings that house helmets from Stand 21.
Three-way rearview cameras also need to be mentioned, together with dual windscreens made from Lexan. Pictured on Dymag carbon-magnesium wheels mounted with 19- and 20-inch rubber boots from Michelin, the open-top bruiser stops on a dime thanks to six- and four-piston calipers that squeeze on carbon-ceramic rotors from Callaway/StopTech.
With ten days of bidding left on the ticker, the one-of-one Callaway C16 Speedster is currently going for $150,000 on Bring a Trailer after four bids. The online auction ends Tuesday, November 15th, at 8:00 PM.
As a brief refresher, the C16 series was retired after Callaway produced 11 coupes, three cabrios, and the one-off speedster before your eyes.
