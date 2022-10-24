National Corvette Museum Celebrates 35 Years of Callaway With Special Exhibit

Over the years, Callaway Cars have made a name for themselves by making already high-performing GM cars, especially Corvettes, even faster. The long-lasting collaboration between the Old Lyme, Connecticut-based performance shop and GM dates back to 1987.
To mark the 35th anniversary of the performance partnership, the National Corvette Museum has opened a special Callaway Exhibit that shows what the team of dedicated engineers has done to the Corvette during these years.
Committed to creating “powerfully engineered automobiles,” Callaway has worked on Corvettes with such great care, attention to detail, and quality that their factory warranties remain intact.
In the mid-80s, GM’s own single and twin-turbo V6 and V8 projects had run their course, so after closely analyzing a Callaway Alfa Twin Turbo, Dave McLellan, who acted as Chief Engineer for Corvette at the time, gave Callaway the green light to develop a twin-turbo prototype.
In June 1986, the Callaway Twin Turbo engine option was presented, and it ended up inside a C4 Corvette, endowing it with 345 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. The powertrain option was to GM’s liking, so it even got an actual RPO code (Regular Production Option) - B2K. It was the only engine package produced outside of GM to ever receive an RPO code and marked the beginning of a productive collaboration.
The introduction of the C8 Stingray was the perfect occasion for GM to issue a new RPO for Callaway to commemorate the milestone anniversary of 35 years of working together. In March, we found out that Callaway would make available a “B2K” anniversary package (PCY) for the C8 Corvette Stingray for nearly $35,000 ($34,960). Just 35 of these vehicles were produced and offered through authorized Callaway dealers.
Besides the world’s most exclusive and powerful Corvettes ever made, they also tackled some trucks and SUVs like the Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Sierra and Yukon family, as well as the mighty Cadillac Escalade, adding as many as 182 additional ponies under the hood of these vehicles.
Don’t miss the Callaway Exhibit if you’re a true Corvette fan. According to the Corvette Museum’s website, the exhibit will remain open until February 2023.
Committed to creating “powerfully engineered automobiles,” Callaway has worked on Corvettes with such great care, attention to detail, and quality that their factory warranties remain intact.
In the mid-80s, GM’s own single and twin-turbo V6 and V8 projects had run their course, so after closely analyzing a Callaway Alfa Twin Turbo, Dave McLellan, who acted as Chief Engineer for Corvette at the time, gave Callaway the green light to develop a twin-turbo prototype.
In June 1986, the Callaway Twin Turbo engine option was presented, and it ended up inside a C4 Corvette, endowing it with 345 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. The powertrain option was to GM’s liking, so it even got an actual RPO code (Regular Production Option) - B2K. It was the only engine package produced outside of GM to ever receive an RPO code and marked the beginning of a productive collaboration.
The introduction of the C8 Stingray was the perfect occasion for GM to issue a new RPO for Callaway to commemorate the milestone anniversary of 35 years of working together. In March, we found out that Callaway would make available a “B2K” anniversary package (PCY) for the C8 Corvette Stingray for nearly $35,000 ($34,960). Just 35 of these vehicles were produced and offered through authorized Callaway dealers.
Besides the world’s most exclusive and powerful Corvettes ever made, they also tackled some trucks and SUVs like the Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Sierra and Yukon family, as well as the mighty Cadillac Escalade, adding as many as 182 additional ponies under the hood of these vehicles.
Don’t miss the Callaway Exhibit if you’re a true Corvette fan. According to the Corvette Museum’s website, the exhibit will remain open until February 2023.