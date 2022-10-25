1960 Chevrolet Corvette Likely Sitting for Decades Is a Rough C1 Ready for Restoration

1960 was a pretty good year for the Corvette, as the series finally managed to reach an important production milestone: over 10,000 units rolled off the assembly lines, obviously all dressed as convertibles.
Unfortunately, however, not many of them are still around today, and those that are spend most of the time locked in heated garages away from direct sunlight, rain, and any other little thing that could damage their perfect shape.
The 1960 Corvette that seller mastersfred has recently posted on eBay, however, is at a completely opposite pole. This is because the car is a project on absolutely all fronts, so it requires a lot of work before it can even be considered roadworthy.
The provided photos speak for themselves, and I wouldn’t necessarily be surprised if most people decide to walk away after checking them out. The car does come in a super-rough shape, again after likely spending too many years in the same spot, but it could still end up a very handsome C1 if restored right.
As for what’s included and what isn’t, this Chevrolet Corvette needs everything that can’t be seen in the pics. The good news is the frame is still solid and straight, but on the other hand, there’s no doubt you’ll spend quite a lot of time working on the metal side of the car.
The engine and the transmission are long gone, and in theory, this also opens the door for a restomod, if another engine is in the house. This is something that only the new buyer can decide, though most people would rather have this Vette restored to factory specifications for original coolness.
The battle for the Corvette is approaching the end, and so far, close to 20 people entered the race with their own bids. The top offer at the time of writing exceeds $8,000.
