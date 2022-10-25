1960 Chevrolet Corvette Likely Sitting for Decades Is a Rough C1 Ready for Restoration

More on this:

1 National Corvette Museum Celebrates 35 Years of Callaway With Special Exhibit

2 2020 Corvette C8 Can Fit Into the Palm of Your Hand, Costs $25

3 This C5 Corvette Goes Off-Road, It's Way More Fun Than Anyone Expected

4 This 1963 Split Window Corvette Is Absolutely Gorgeous and Is Up for Auction

5 1970 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Is a Dust-Covered Gem With a Shocking Secret