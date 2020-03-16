Slash by Vetter Kit Car Aims to Be Your Personal Batmobile

Owning your very own Batmobile is no longer an impossible dream: if you ever wondered what it must be like to drive one such car, now’s the chance to actually do it.
Mike Vetter of the The Car Factory in Florida is famous for his custom builds and one-off cars, which break the mold in terms of design and functionality while retaining street-legality. To put it differently, he makes cars that stand out, for those drivers who do not shy away from the extra attention.
This is another instance of that: a 1900 replica / kit make he calls The Slash, which is loosely based on The Dark Knight’s Batmobile, presumably using a C6 Corvette as a starting point. Its angular, aggressive design, though bearing no Batman logo, has gotten him plenty of questions on whether he’s building a Batmobile that will actually be used in an upcoming movie, he says in the eBay listing. That speaks volumes to the fact that it’s even more impressive in real life than it comes across in photos.
The Slash is powered by an LS3 V8 engine mated to an automatic paddle shift transmission, and is able to produce 450 horsepower. It’s got push button start function, power windows, front and rear cameras with dual monitors, upgraded brakes and rotors, true dual side exhaust with “a menacing sound and look,” and 20-inch wheels and tires. It also has reverse gulf-wing doors.
Titled as a 2020-year model ASTP (Assembled from Parts) in Florida, it is street legal. It comes with 1,438 miles on the clock and a 12-year warranty for the peace of mind of the future owner. The asking price is $89,000.
It also comes with somewhat of a celebrity status: according to the listing by Vetter, it’s been sought out for a new pilot on NBC and it’s been featured on ABC’s Right This Minute, when it was included in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in Florida earlier this month. It didn’t win the top prize (a Disco ‘Vette did), so it won’t be turned into an actual Hot Wheels car but, as you can see in the video below, it did get a very warm welcome from the crowd and the jury.
