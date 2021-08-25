The SpaceNomad Camper Brings Complete, Stress-Free Freedom to Families

The ongoing international health crisis, with its many travel restrictions, conditions, and repeated lockdowns, has forced the same creatures of habit to consider alternative means of experiencing the great outdoors. Suddenly, vanlife no longer seemed tailor-made for tough adventurers and hippie-like influencers but accessible even for the 9-to5-er who would have never dreamed before to vacation, let alone work out of a van.
Carmakers and conversion companies have been paying attention, and you can tell that by the increased number of available options for vehicles of all sizes, for all budgets, and road conditions. Renault, for one, has been conducting a van study in Switzerland and, at the conclusion of it, has decided to offer an (almost) complete, stress-free and comfortable solution for families and what they call “freedom lovers.”
Renault calls it the SpaceNomad, and it’s coming to several European markets as early as next year (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, and France). Based on the new generation of the Trafic van and with a conversion by Pilote, the SpaceNomad camper is perfect for a small family: think two adults and one or two small children. Aside from a toilet, it’s meant as a complete, fuss- and stress-free solution that allows you to enjoy life on the road with the bare necessities, whether that means vacationing or even giving the digital nomad lifestyle a try.
Because Renault imagines it as the perfect vehicle for anyone to get away from home after extended lockdowns, it’s offering it in two sizes, a couple of different configurations, and several power options. Specifically, it is available in 5,080 mm (200") and 5,480 mm (215.7") lengths, four- and five-seat configurations, manual and automatic transmission, and engine output ranging from 110 to 170 hp.
The pop-up tent on the roof can fit a 120 x 200 cm (47.2 x 79-inch) bed, with a similarly-sized one in the cabin, after converting the rear bench seat. Next to it is a full-size kitchen with a large, two-burner stove, a sink with integrated tap, and a 47-liter (12.4-gallon) refrigerator. You also get storage and a small retractable table for your laptop, should you wish to go full digital nomad. A standalone table is included, and you can use it inside and turn the space into a dining room by swiveling the front seats or outside for a fresco dining under the generous side awning.
As noted above, the SpaceNomad is an almost complete solution, with emphasis on “almost.” Renault doesn’t equip it with a toilet, but it does include an outdoor shower. The cabin is also insulated, lit and heated, so that it’s perfect to provide protection in bad weather and partially replicate that homely feeling. You also get a blind for privacy, and more storage space in the redesigned dashboard and in the trunk.
Renault is expected to showcase the SpaceNomad, along with the futuristic and cool Hippie Caviar Hotel campervan we discussed at length a few days ago, at the 2021 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon on August 27. Unlike the Hippie Caviar Hotel, the SpaceNomad is real and will start deliveries in early 2022, but Renault stops short of offering even the slightest hint of pricing.
Carmakers and conversion companies have been paying attention, and you can tell that by the increased number of available options for vehicles of all sizes, for all budgets, and road conditions. Renault, for one, has been conducting a van study in Switzerland and, at the conclusion of it, has decided to offer an (almost) complete, stress-free and comfortable solution for families and what they call “freedom lovers.”
Renault calls it the SpaceNomad, and it’s coming to several European markets as early as next year (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, and France). Based on the new generation of the Trafic van and with a conversion by Pilote, the SpaceNomad camper is perfect for a small family: think two adults and one or two small children. Aside from a toilet, it’s meant as a complete, fuss- and stress-free solution that allows you to enjoy life on the road with the bare necessities, whether that means vacationing or even giving the digital nomad lifestyle a try.
Because Renault imagines it as the perfect vehicle for anyone to get away from home after extended lockdowns, it’s offering it in two sizes, a couple of different configurations, and several power options. Specifically, it is available in 5,080 mm (200") and 5,480 mm (215.7") lengths, four- and five-seat configurations, manual and automatic transmission, and engine output ranging from 110 to 170 hp.
The pop-up tent on the roof can fit a 120 x 200 cm (47.2 x 79-inch) bed, with a similarly-sized one in the cabin, after converting the rear bench seat. Next to it is a full-size kitchen with a large, two-burner stove, a sink with integrated tap, and a 47-liter (12.4-gallon) refrigerator. You also get storage and a small retractable table for your laptop, should you wish to go full digital nomad. A standalone table is included, and you can use it inside and turn the space into a dining room by swiveling the front seats or outside for a fresco dining under the generous side awning.
As noted above, the SpaceNomad is an almost complete solution, with emphasis on “almost.” Renault doesn’t equip it with a toilet, but it does include an outdoor shower. The cabin is also insulated, lit and heated, so that it’s perfect to provide protection in bad weather and partially replicate that homely feeling. You also get a blind for privacy, and more storage space in the redesigned dashboard and in the trunk.
Renault is expected to showcase the SpaceNomad, along with the futuristic and cool Hippie Caviar Hotel campervan we discussed at length a few days ago, at the 2021 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon on August 27. Unlike the Hippie Caviar Hotel, the SpaceNomad is real and will start deliveries in early 2022, but Renault stops short of offering even the slightest hint of pricing.