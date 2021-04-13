The Carsule Is a Pop-Up Cabin That Brings a Touch of Comfort to Camping

For those who enjoy getting out in nature but can’t afford to do it as often as they’d like, either due to time or financial considerations, Mogics has what could be described as a halfway solution. It’s a tent—and a pop-up one, at it—but it’s larger, more comfortable, and thus more convenient than a small, two-person tent.
Carsule, and it’s actually been around since 2019 when it raised funds to go into production on KickStarter. It was offered at a discount via NewAtlas this month, and it sold out almost immediately. That shouldn’t be surprising, considering it boasts of adding a living room to your temporary camping residence and that it was offered at $299.99, the same price super early birds got it a couple of years ago.
Carsule can be an option worth considering for when it comes back in stock. It’s basically a pop-up cabin, a cube that offers 2 meters (6.5 feet) of standing height and an interior spacious enough to accommodate a table with four-person seating. The interior, as it happens, is barren. You wouldn’t expect anything less for a $300 product.
The upside to that is that you can arrange it as you see fit. For the digital nomad, it can serve as the office away from home; for a couple, it can serve as a dining room/lounge; for a family of three, it can serve as the extra sleeping area.
With an actual van or wagon that has sleeping room for two, it serves as the living area. Otherwise, it can be the bedroom itself, as it's spacious enough to accommodate a mattress on the thick felt carpet.
Mogics says that Carsule is both UV resistant and waterproof and to a certain extent, wind-proof. It also has two multi-purpose, multi-layer windows that offer panoramic views and as much privacy or airiness as you need. Setting it up takes no more than five minutes, cut down to three if you know what you’re doing. The tent itself packs away neatly and can be stored anywhere, even in a corner in your living room. The telescopic rods also help with easy storage.
Described as “a Bring-Your-Own-Booth concept” that “offers ample sheltered space, panoramic views of the surroundings” and direct access to the car, the Carsule is suited for a wide range of outdoor activities. It’s designed for use by one or two people at the most but could probably also work for a family of three. It’s nothing fancy or extremely comfortable, but it does promise to top the kind of comfort and space you’d get in a regular two-person tent.
quick solution for a variety of scenarios. Because you shouldn't leave anything get in the way of your enjoying yourself out in the wild, least of all budget constraints.
