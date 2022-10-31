The Jet Capsule GT-F Proposes a Customizable, Flying Spaceship on Water

If the name Lazzarini rings familiar, it’s because it’s usually attached to some of the most outlandish watercraft (and not only) studies out there. Lazzarini designs the private yachts of dreams, be they smaller dayboats or megayachts that are comparable to floating resorts. Lazzarini also designs the Jet Capsule, introduced a few years ago, and refreshed ever so often with new features and functionality, to match the latest trends in yacht design.
Unlike most concepts penned by the Italian design studio, the Jet Capsule actually exists, which makes the existence of the GT-F, the most recent iteration, a matter of time. Make that a matter of time and money, to be more accurate – though a price tag is not offered yet.
The Jet Capsule GT-F, which stands for Gran Turismo – Foil, is a private watercraft offered with a wide array of customization options, from the powertrain to the layout, and consequently, variable functionality. It comes with the same capsule-shaped shell and “cutting-edge hydro propulsion,” and an interior that can serve a variety of purposes, from private to commercial use, like in luxury public transport.
Like the previous Jet Capsules, the GT-F comes with distinctive styling and the promise of almost-unmatched performance. The latter is thanks to the hydrofoil system that ensures a smoother and faster ride, by elevating the watercraft over rough waters for minimal resistance. Lazzarini says that the GT-F can rise up to 1 meter (3.2 feet) over the surface of the water, enabling top speeds of up to 60 knots (69 mph / 111 kph). The watercraft will cruise at a respectable 35 knots (40.2 mph / 65 kph), which is still much faster than most boats.
Then again, a boat the GT-F is not. Measuring 10 meters (32.8 feet) in total length and 3.44 meters (11.28 feet) in maximum width, the “flying spaceship” offers a total surface of 22 square meters (236.8 square feet) that can be configured whichever way suits the owner’s needs. Lazzarini mentions a “business jet” configuration that would seat up to 20 passengers in classic private jet style (but on water), and the assettor royal layout, which is more like a dayboat. In the latter configuration, you could seat 10 passengers and still have room for a dinette and a toilet room, which would render the capsule perfect for use as a tender or dayboat.
made to order, with a timeline of up to a year for delivery, but a price range is not specified. But you can bet it won’t be cheap: the original Jet Capsule, which was officially introduced at the 2014 Monaco Yacht Show, started at $250,000 apiece.
That might seem cheap, but bear in mind that we’re talking about a watercraft that is much smaller, less luxurious and less “flying,” since it did not have hydrofoils. In other words, if you’re thinking the one thing missing in your life is this GT-F flying spaceship (*on water), you’d best be prepared to part with a couple of millions.
