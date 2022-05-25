Naval Yachts Unveils the LXT88 Superyacht, a Striking Supercar-Inspired Speed Demon

Once you become a supercar collector, it must only be natural to want to have the same kind of performance, uncompromising quality, and level of luxury on all your other means of transportation. With this particular type of client in mind, Turkish boatbuilder Naval Yachts has created the LXT88 superyacht.
The latest entry in the Luxstream Series of superyachts, LXT88 is an 88-footer (27-meter) boat that offers premium features and outstanding capabilities, wrapped in a gorgeous, supercar-inspired package. The hull of the vessel is lightweight aluminum painted in a striking shade of burned orange, with black carbon fiber, and is designed with speed and dynamism in mind. The superstructure is low, which gives the vessel an almost predatory silhouette.
If you’re to think of the LXT88 in any way compared to other motorized vehicles, the Turkish boatbuilder would rather you compared it to a supercar. It was designed for a potential future owner, whose profile was inspired by an existing Naval Yachts client.
Powered by twin MTU 1600 V12 engines, this superyacht would sail at 42 knots (48.3 mph / 78 kph) at full throttle, while its generous interior would offer comfort and, more importantly, plenty of room for the luxury amenities. Bar?? Dinc, co-owner of Naval Yachts tells Boat International that the study is just in its first stage, so more details about the interior are forthcoming.
That said, LXT88 would offer accommodation for up to six guests in three cabins, and two crew members in separate quarters, a main saloon and an indoor dining area. Immediately noticeable is the large jacuzzi at the bow, of which Dinc says it would “make a great chill-out spot,” especially since “it’s great to have a pool, even a small one, on board a yacht of this length.”
While the owner profile for the LXT88 is fashioned after an existing client, this superyacht is in concept stage as of the time of press. Naval Yachts says more details will be released in the coming days so, if you like what you see of the exterior (who doesn’t, really?), keep an eye on this space.
