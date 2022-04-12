Lazzarini’s Pearlsuite Is a Luxury, Floating Resort That Can Navigate Across the Water

Italian studio Lazzarini Design is not afraid to experiment. Over the years, the studio has been creating futuristic concepts that truly push the boundaries of imagination. And every time it comes with a new project, it doesn’t fail to impress.
That’s the case of its latest concept: the Pearlsuites. As the name suggests, these are pods created to provide the ultimate relaxation on the water. It’s not the first time we’ve seen something like this come from the skilled hands of designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini from Lazzarini Design.
Five years ago, the studio imagined how life on the water would be and made the U.F.O. 2.0, a floating disc with a dome in the middle that had three levels. Then, in 2020, it came up with another version of the U.F.O., which was slightly smaller and only had two levels.
Now, Lazzarini downsized and created the Pearlsuite, a single-level structure with a diameter of seven meters (22 ft) designed as a futuristic resort at sea. It has a much smaller disk around that serves as a walkaround deck, allowing people to get closer than ever to the water.
As I’ve mentioned before, this one has only one level with a height of 2.5 meters (8.2 ft). It features a retractable windshield with photochromic glass. The interior offers 22 sq meters (237 sq ft) of space and includes a bedroom/studio, a kitchen, and a toilet. There’s also room for some other amenities, and the layout can be customized to the future owner’s preference.
The pod moves around thanks to an electric engine capable of delivering 25 hp. That’s enough to allow it to cruise at speeds of 5 knots (5.7 mph/ 9.2 kph). The Pearlsuite can also be fitted with a gyroscope stabilizer system that reduces the rolling motion of the floating resort. These suites can stay close to one another and actually form a floating community.
Just like the other floating pods, this one, too, is just a concept that lives in the form of renderings. But Lazzarini is ready to bring it to life if someone with a deep pocket comes along.
