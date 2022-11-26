Spacruzzi Is a Floating Hot Tub With Its Own Fireplace, for the Most Luxurious Experience

Hot tub boats are not new, as kooky as the idea of floating a hot tub might sound. They’ve been around for some time in a variety of forms, enjoying relative popularity mostly with tourists – even floating saunas exist. But the Spacruzzi claims to have the upper hand on all similar products, because it brings something new to the experience: an actual fireplace.
If you think a hot tub that floats is kooky, this one adds a fireplace stove and claims of being the greenest, safest and decidedly most unique way of experiencing a day at the spa, in the company of five of your best friends. Spacruzzi has seating for six people, a series of optionals that turn it into a more party-friendly watercraft, and claims of uncompromising quality.
Spacruzzi is a tear-shaped, fiberglass, jacuzzi-style watercraft, with an electric motor with unspecified specs, a water filtration system, and the patent-pending fireplace that adds a touch of romanticism and luxury, but most importantly serves to keep the water at the desired temperature. It’s the whole package that allows the makers to boast of having created “the most sought after experience on the water,” whether for individual ownership or rental fleets.
No details on the motor are offered, but the makers promise that it’s silent and reliable. The official website equally makes no mention of the battery pack powering it, but says that “a charge will typically last four to five hours at cruising speed,” whatever that might be. For what it’s worth, the batteries are swappable, so there’s always the option of starting a ride with fresh batteries or even bringing some along, presumably tucked away in the waterproof cooling compartment.
“Spacruzzi complies with all US Coast Guard regulations to safely operate,” the company says. “In addition, the fireplace stove is also compliant with all USCG regulations. Spacruzzi has also been approved to operate in some of the cleanest and most heavily regulated lakes in the United States.” It doesn’t name any names.
Spacruzzi is designed and made in the U.S., at facilities in Nevada and Montana. It is only available on pre-order, with a 50% non-refundable deposit necessary once the details of the build have been ironed out. Customization is possible, in the sense that you can choose the colors for the rubber decking, or add from a limited series of optionals, like a floating drink caddy, shade towers, safety kits, underwater lights, or even a trailer to transport it on.
