Spacruzzi Is a Floating Hot Tub With Its Own Fireplace, for the Most Luxurious Experience
If your idea of ultimate relaxation and luxury happens to involve a floating hot tub with its own fireplace, then boy, are you in the right place! Spacruzzi is just that: a hot tub boat with an extra dose of luxurious pampering, and the promise of a green, safe, and super-fancy experience.

Hot tub boats are not new, as kooky as the idea of floating a hot tub might sound. They’ve been around for some time in a variety of forms, enjoying relative popularity mostly with tourists – even floating saunas exist. But the Spacruzzi claims to have the upper hand on all similar products, because it brings something new to the experience: an actual fireplace.

If you think a hot tub that floats is kooky, this one adds a fireplace stove and claims of being the greenest, safest and decidedly most unique way of experiencing a day at the spa, in the company of five of your best friends. Spacruzzi has seating for six people, a series of optionals that turn it into a more party-friendly watercraft, and claims of uncompromising quality.

Spacruzzi is a tear-shaped, fiberglass, jacuzzi-style watercraft, with an electric motor with unspecified specs, a water filtration system, and the patent-pending fireplace that adds a touch of romanticism and luxury, but most importantly serves to keep the water at the desired temperature. It’s the whole package that allows the makers to boast of having created “the most sought after experience on the water,” whether for individual ownership or rental fleets.

Measuring 12.85 feet (3.91 meters) in total length and a draft of 2.75 feet (0.8 meters), Spacruzzi has a dry weight of 1,200 pounds (544.3 kg) and a maximum payload of 4,000 pounds (1,814.4 kg), which includes the water inside it and six passengers. The standard model comes with the fireplace stove and propane tank (with auto shutdown function, for safety reasons), and the logs inside, which are for mere decorative purposes. You also get an onboard heater and circulation system, and the guarantee of always-clean water by means of a UV and saltwater filtration system.

No details on the motor are offered, but the makers promise that it’s silent and reliable. The official website equally makes no mention of the battery pack powering it, but says that “a charge will typically last four to five hours at cruising speed,” whatever that might be. For what it’s worth, the batteries are swappable, so there’s always the option of starting a ride with fresh batteries or even bringing some along, presumably tucked away in the waterproof cooling compartment.

“Spacruzzi complies with all US Coast Guard regulations to safely operate,” the company says. “In addition, the fireplace stove is also compliant with all USCG regulations. Spacruzzi has also been approved to operate in some of the cleanest and most heavily regulated lakes in the United States.” It doesn’t name any names.

Spacruzzi is designed and made in the U.S., at facilities in Nevada and Montana. It is only available on pre-order, with a 50% non-refundable deposit necessary once the details of the build have been ironed out. Customization is possible, in the sense that you can choose the colors for the rubber decking, or add from a limited series of optionals, like a floating drink caddy, shade towers, safety kits, underwater lights, or even a trailer to transport it on.

Further personalization will add to the final price, which is not cheap to begin with. The Spacruzzi starts at $48,900, and can be delivered within 120 days from the moment the deposit goes through. The best things in life might be free, but if you’re looking for the ultimate and most luxurious way to relax or pamper yourself, you’d best be prepared to pay for it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

