A Twenty-Year-Old Boathouse With Two Boat Slips and a Sauna Asks for $1.5 Million

We’ve talked about many houseboats before, but now we’re changing gears and looking at a boathouse. Don’t get confused – one is a stationary boat that’s adequate for full-time living, docked in specific locations, the other is a fancy dwelling where you get to keep your boat(s) and be temporarily accommodated when you want to enjoy them.
At first glance, the majestic house located at 510 12 George Bliss Pier, on Lake Placid, New York, seems like a venerable luxury mansion.
It is venerable, having been around since 2002, but it’s not exactly the perfect home (although it has the potential to become so). Ironically, the place that has everything to become a water lover’s dream has no running water. Plus, the separate bathroom that’s available nearby is located in a small camp that’s much older than the boathouse itself, going back to the 1920s.
This means that there’s work to be done, starting with (at least) a new bathroom that should be built to replace the old one. In these conditions, the $1.5 million price tag for this Gillis Realty listing might seem over the top. But this two-decade-old property comes with its unique beauty.
Dubbed the “Buck Island Getaway,” according to Upstate New York, this boathouse is a rare beauty. They don’t make them like that anymore, literally –soon after this one was built, the Adirondack Park Association barred the construction of two-story boathouses.
So, this house comes with two levels and two deep boat slips. The best part about it seems to be the spectacular view of the lake, Pulpit rock and the Sentinel Range. Either from the covered balcony or the lovely floating dock, the view is just as amazing.
Inside, you’ll discover a simple and cozy bedroom, a sauna, and a beautiful living room boasting hardwood floors, high wooden ceilings. It’s also winterized, so that it can be enjoyed even during the cold season, while the rustic stone fireplace enhances the mood.
For those who dream of “parking” boats instead of cars outside their home, and of stepping on a sandy beach instead of asphalt, this old boathouse could become the perfect getaway.
It is venerable, having been around since 2002, but it’s not exactly the perfect home (although it has the potential to become so). Ironically, the place that has everything to become a water lover’s dream has no running water. Plus, the separate bathroom that’s available nearby is located in a small camp that’s much older than the boathouse itself, going back to the 1920s.
This means that there’s work to be done, starting with (at least) a new bathroom that should be built to replace the old one. In these conditions, the $1.5 million price tag for this Gillis Realty listing might seem over the top. But this two-decade-old property comes with its unique beauty.
Dubbed the “Buck Island Getaway,” according to Upstate New York, this boathouse is a rare beauty. They don’t make them like that anymore, literally –soon after this one was built, the Adirondack Park Association barred the construction of two-story boathouses.
So, this house comes with two levels and two deep boat slips. The best part about it seems to be the spectacular view of the lake, Pulpit rock and the Sentinel Range. Either from the covered balcony or the lovely floating dock, the view is just as amazing.
Inside, you’ll discover a simple and cozy bedroom, a sauna, and a beautiful living room boasting hardwood floors, high wooden ceilings. It’s also winterized, so that it can be enjoyed even during the cold season, while the rustic stone fireplace enhances the mood.
For those who dream of “parking” boats instead of cars outside their home, and of stepping on a sandy beach instead of asphalt, this old boathouse could become the perfect getaway.