Rapper Future Splashes $16.3M on Miami Mansion With 3-Car Garage and Space for a Yacht

Award-winning rapper Future is living the good life as he recently purchased a waterfront mansion in Miami, Florida, for $16.3 million. It comes with a three-car garage and space to park a yacht.
Singer-songwriter Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, will now be moving to a 7,250 sq ft (2,210 sq m) house in Miami Beach, Florida, TMZ reports. The rapper has reportedly purchased the mansion for$16.3 million and it's pure luxury.
The property spreads over 0.37 acres (1,497 square meters), and the house was built in 2020. It features seven bedrooms with nine bathrooms with contemporary finishes, there are open living areas, and spectacular views thanks to its rooftop terrace.
The kitchen comes with custom Ornare cabinetry and closets, while the luxurious master suite offers his and hers closets, plus a master bathroom. The house comes with a detached guest house that can be turned into a gym studio. Since it’s Miami, it also comes with a private pool and an outdoor kitchen, perfect for throwing parties and entertaining.
Its location is also very good, as it’s part of an exclusive community of only 48 homes, all with waterfront.
It also has an attached garage that can fit up to three cars. That sounds like it's not enough for Future's cars, who owns a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Chevrolet K5 Blazer restomod, plus several Bentleys, including a Bentayga, Flying Spur, and Continental GT. But it does have a private courtyard entrance along 75 ft (23 m) of water frontage where he could park the rest of his fleet.
Besides all these, TMZ also claims it has a place to park a yacht. Rapper Future doesn’t currently own a yacht, but since he has space to store one, he might consider it in the future.
