Stunning $5.5M Mansion Comes With Its Own Electric Boat, Stored Beneath the Living Room

Some might go for tiny homes, but others prefer the flashy extravagance of a mansion. By no means an ordinary boathouse, this impressive dwelling is not only huge, offering spectacular views, but it even comes with a bonus electric boat. And, best of all, it can be easily stored right under the living area, where there’s an entire space dedicated to water fun.
A sprawling mansion that’s located right next to the water in New York, Lake Placid, seems almost unreal. According to Mansion Global, this close proximity to water is no longer allowed for homes in the area, which makes this red mansion a rare find.
At first glance, it might seem like any other luxurious home, with a sumptuous main bedroom that takes up the entire second level, a chef’s kitchen, and a generous living area with a fireplace and spectacular views.
But what makes this property truly unique is its deck and what’s underneath it. The deck itself is fitted with lighting, a heating system, built-in speakers, and a glass-paneled railing that doesn’t block the view. Below, under the living room area, three water bays allow the owner to store two boats, which are easily maneuvered with motorized boat lifts. One of the boats is a Duffy 21 electric boat that comes with the property – a rare perk.
Duffy considers itself one of the pioneers of electric boat building, with reliable vessels that combine a classic style with advanced technology. In addition to the Duffy 21, the mansion’s lucky owners can also enjoy other water toys, from kayaks to paddleboards. The deck offers excellent access to the water, and it includes a covered area for lounging, in addition to a changing room and a bathroom.
If that wasn’t enough, the property also got a new guest cottage with a one-car garage.
As expected, such a fabulous mansion comes with a price to match – almost $5.5 million, according to the Realtor listing. It’s not cheap, but undoubtedly a water lover’s dream come true.
