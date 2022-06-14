Oops, She’s Moving Again! Britney Spears Splashes $11.8 Million for New Calabasas Mansion

Less than a week after their wedding, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari splashed $11.8 million on a new mansion in Calabasas, California. Besides the fact that it looks like a spa resort with all the amenities you need, the biggest perk is that the house is located in the same neighborhood as her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, so she could be close to her children.
On June 9, Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, tied the knot at her mansion in the Hidden Valley region near Thousand Oaks. The event was an intimate affair, with close friends and family, including some celebs like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and even Donatella Versace.
And, since everyone’s favorite topic of conversation is her fortune, yes, the stars did sign an ironclad prenup agreement prior to getting married. That means Asghari won’t get a claim of her fortune (estimated at $60 million).
Not even one week later, Britney splashed $11.8 million on a new home in Calabasas, California. The structure was built in 2008, and its last owner was car dealership mogul Bill Slevin, who purchased the mansion in 2012. Since it came from a car collection, the home is plumbed for a stackable lift with space enough for eight cars, and a garage with high ceiling and a lot of storage space.
Spread across more than 11,600 square feet (1,078 square meters), the huge mansion that resembles a spa resort features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms over one level. When it comes to amenities and entertainment, there’s a ten-seat movie theater with a Dolby surround system, a wine cellar, a wet bar, a pet wash basin, and even a room dedicated solely to gift-wrapping.
Since it’s in California, it also comes with a mosaic-tiled pool, a huge oval jacuzzi wrapped in travertine stone, several cascading waterfalls, a BBQ pavilion, and a waterslide.
The home, which is in a top favorite region among celebrities including Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, is built within the double-gated Estates at the Oaks neighborhood, which is a gated community within a guard-gated community. That would keep anyone away, and it comes with the perks of living close to ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, both teenagers.
TMZ was the first to break the story, and according to the MLS, Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman and Todd Bernstein of Coldwell Banker held the listing, with Josh and Matt Altman representing the buyer.
And, since everyone’s favorite topic of conversation is her fortune, yes, the stars did sign an ironclad prenup agreement prior to getting married. That means Asghari won’t get a claim of her fortune (estimated at $60 million).
Not even one week later, Britney splashed $11.8 million on a new home in Calabasas, California. The structure was built in 2008, and its last owner was car dealership mogul Bill Slevin, who purchased the mansion in 2012. Since it came from a car collection, the home is plumbed for a stackable lift with space enough for eight cars, and a garage with high ceiling and a lot of storage space.
Spread across more than 11,600 square feet (1,078 square meters), the huge mansion that resembles a spa resort features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms over one level. When it comes to amenities and entertainment, there’s a ten-seat movie theater with a Dolby surround system, a wine cellar, a wet bar, a pet wash basin, and even a room dedicated solely to gift-wrapping.
Since it’s in California, it also comes with a mosaic-tiled pool, a huge oval jacuzzi wrapped in travertine stone, several cascading waterfalls, a BBQ pavilion, and a waterslide.
The home, which is in a top favorite region among celebrities including Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, is built within the double-gated Estates at the Oaks neighborhood, which is a gated community within a guard-gated community. That would keep anyone away, and it comes with the perks of living close to ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, both teenagers.
TMZ was the first to break the story, and according to the MLS, Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman and Todd Bernstein of Coldwell Banker held the listing, with Josh and Matt Altman representing the buyer.