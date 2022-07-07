This Ark May Not Be Seaworthy, But It’s a Gorgeous Safe Haven on Land

It’s no secret that different types of boats have become an inspiration for unique dwellings or entertainment spots away from the waves. Every boat-inspired home has its charm, but the Ark is truly unique thanks to its impressive structure and symbolic meaning.
The word “ark” immediately evokes the biblical image of Noah saving his family and the animals on Earth from the Flood. Kelly's Jubilee’s Ark isn’t meant to hit the waves, but it seems to offer the same heavenly views and feeling of safety as the legendary ship. Located in Springfield, Tennessee, this unusual house is surrounded by a natural paradise unfolding over 50 acres (20 hectares) of land.
As its name suggests, this remarkable wooden house boasts the unique shape of the biblical vessel, with pointed sides and charming portholes (hexagonal windows). That’s the first level. The second level, that can be reached by climbing the wooden staircase, features a lovely deck with a wraparound porch. Going all the way to the top of the ark, to take in the breathtaking view, would make you feel like Noah indeed.
The House Digest points out that on the inside, the Ark does look like a classic wooden cabin, but it also includes modern details such as the light wood floors and glass doors. Since it’s a rentable house, the Ark offers modern amenities such as WiFi, television, plus a washer and dryer. According to Kelly’s Jubilee, it can accommodate up to four guests, and it has one bedroom, one bathroom, and a kitchen.
The Ark offers stunning views from the inside as well as from the outside, especially during the evening, when its exterior lighting turns it into a magical place. There’s even an outdoor private hot tub big enough for two. And, of course, pets are allowed inside the Ark (but not two of each kind).
If you would like to see what it’s like to live inside an ark on dry land, you can find out more details over at Kelly’s Jubilee.
