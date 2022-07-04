The Spark Is a Tiny House With a Fun Interior, Includes a Stylish Indoor Swinging Chair

Tiny homes on wheels come in different sizes, shapes, and styles. But these small mobile dwellings have one thing in common: they include clever design ideas that maximize style and functionality. That’s the case of this tiny as well.
This home is called the Spark, and it was designed by Firefly Tiny Homes, a family-owned company located in Greenville, South Carolina. Based on a double-axle trailer, this mobile dwelling measures 24 ft (7.3 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide).
While its exterior appears to be quite dramatic, featuring black metal siding with a splash of green at the rear, its interior is even more interesting. The Spark offers 220 sq ft (20.4 sq meters) of living space. It’s not much, but this tiny house does include some interesting features.
Right as you step inside, you’re welcomed by an open layout. The kitchen is spacious, and it’s equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a deep ceramic apron front sink, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a mini-fridge with a freezer.
There is also a gorgeous butcher block countertop, several cabinets for storage, and a generous pantry that can be used as a closet. Plus, it has a big foldable table, allowing two people to dine in front of a large window.
Perhaps the most interesting feature you’ll notice is the swinging macramé chair, which adds instant bohemian charm to the whole area. Who says a tiny house can’t be fun too?
Since this home doesn’t include a loft, the bedroom was positioned on the main floor, right next to the kitchen. It has a king-sized bed with storage underneath and a cushioned seat. High on the wall can be mounted a TV or a screen projector, allowing owners or guests to relax from the comfort of their bed. A large window lets natural light fill up the whole space.
On the opposite side of the house is the bathroom. It’s compact, but it does have a gorgeous vanity with an LED mirror above, a full-size shower with a glass door, a flush toilet, and several shelves for storage.
Other features included are an electric water heater and laundry hookups installed behind one of the cabinets in the kitchen for those who want to use the Spark as a permanent residence. However, since it doesn’t offer that much space, this tiny home can become the ideal weekend getaway, a small mobile office, or an extension to a regular-sized house. It really depends on the customers’ needs.
This tiny home on wheels was recently listed on Tiny House Listings, and it asks for $79,900. You can take a look at the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.
