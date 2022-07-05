Young Musician Builds Himself One of the Coolest Tiny Man Caves on Wheels

A lot of guys are probably unimpressed by the typically “cute” tiny homes, because they cater more to women’s idea of beauty of and comfort. But they’re most likely to be truly inspired by this “man cave” that was designed and built from scratch by a musician. And yes, there’s a music station inside.
Forget the frills and the floral details of conventional tiny homes inspired by farmhouses. This tiny home is fully practical, functional, and also fun. Digg discovered this 180-square foot (16.7 square meters) hidden treasure that is one of the most interesting dwellings you’ll ever see. Indeed, that’s not a lot of space at all. But Nick Suave sure made the most of it.
It all started after the young musician embarked on a journey to minimalism. After living in a small cabin in the woods, he decided he wanted a customized experience of living in a tiny home. In roughly six months he built his new tiny house, which he also had designed, with a bit of help only from his father. Nick made a great point, saying that the smaller your living space is, the more customized it needs to be. So that’s exactly what he did.
Unsurprisingly, Nick’s favorite area in his new home is the music station that replaces what would typically be a living area. He made sure to have enough space for his instruments and equipment, as well as great views. The staircase is also unique – we’ve seen plenty of staircases doubling as storage areas, but this one incorporates a closet for Nick’s clothes, in addition to multiple drawers.
The loft bedroom isn’t the most attractive spot, as it’s still a work in progress, but at least is was big enough to fit a queen-sized bed. The bathroom features a composting toilet, because Nick also focuses on sustainability, and a tiled shower that made it on the road without the tiles falling off.
The kitchen is surprisingly well-equipped and organized, with various custom shelves and cabinets strategically placed throughout. Even the cozy chair was handmade. If this kitchen seems particularly well-proportioned, that’s because the artistic owner based the house’s structures on the Fibonacci sequence. The result is a dwelling that looks symmetrical and very well organized, while also being airy and uncomplicated.
You can find out more details about this inspirational tiny house from Nick Soave’s tour of his ingenious home/music studio on wheels.
