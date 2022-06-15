Texas Family Proves That Even an Old Shed Can Become a Welcoming Tiny Home

The pandemic inspired lots of people to find creative ways of saving some money when it comes to their living situations – some are turning garages into living spaces, some are sleeping in their modified vehicles, and some are looking with fresh eyes at old dwellings, such as this shed, which was converted into a tiny home.
Katy and Michael Krebs inherited some land in Fayetteville, Texas, including an old building that had only been used as a storage space. But that didn’t stop them from turning it into a very tiny, 280-square foot (26 square meters) home, they told Business Insider.
Having to renovate a shed from scratch, on a tight budget, doesn’t seem like a pleasure. But the two proved that it’s possible. They dismantled the plywood walls and ceiling, but kept the original flooring and insulation, which were still good. They added two more windows to the existing three, for more sunlight and better air flow. A fresh coat of paint gave the exterior a brand-new look.
Katy and Michael had a sustainable approach, mostly for financial reasons – it made sense to use as many of the old materials as possible, instead of discarding them. For example, the new home’s front door is an old barn door from the property. Even though this was mostly a DIY project, they managed to set up the new walls that would separate the rooms, as well as adding an eight-foot (2.4 meters) porch.
The result is a remarkable three-room tiny home that’s cozy enough for the couple and their two daughters. Katy says she loves the farmhouse-style kitchen. There’s also a living room, a bedroom with a full-size bed, and a bathroom. A fold-out couch serves as the second bed, so the sleeping arrangements are “flexible.”
According to Katy, who is sharing her tiny house adventures on social media, the entire renovation project was completed in nine months, for less than $20,000. Even though they only consider it a stepping stone on the way to their forever home, the Texas family loves living in this former shed that was given a new life.
