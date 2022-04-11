Retro Chrysler Voyager Concept Imagined With EV Powertrain for European Comeback

Currently, Chrysler’s North American “lineup” revolves around a body style that was made legendary by the group’s Plymouth Voyager, Dodge Caravan, and Chrysler Voyager. And the latter still lives on, with a catch.
Taking a look at Chrysler’s Mexico, USA, and Canadian online portals will reveal just one common denominator. That would be the Pacifica minivan, as the rest of the models, such as 300 or Grand Caravan are specific to U.S. and Canada’s markets, respectively. However, the Voyager nameplate still lives a fleet-only way of life and thus marks the continuation of an iconic series.
Over in the real world, the differences between Chrysler’s retail Pacifica and the fleet-oriented Voyager are mostly subtle but that usually does not bode well for virtual automotive artists and their imaginative creative process. So, here is Lars O. Saeltzer, the pixel master behind the Larson Design moniker (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who apparently stepped out of his Old Continent comfort zone to give us something with Americana flavor.
That would be a retro-oriented 2022 Chrysler Voyager Concept that harks back to the Plymouth origins of the brand name, complete with vintage-modern styling, a little bit of woodie influence on the sides, and even the old-school stacked, same-size vertical headlights the Plymouth Voyager shared with the Dodge Caravan, but not the first-generation Chrysler. But, as it turns out, the apparent U.S. focus was just a ruse for the GCI expert.
This is because from the user-author exchange of comments we understood a little better the focus of this wishful thinking retro revival: Stellantis could use this reinvented Voyager as an EV hook to land the nameplate in Europe all over again and shame all the VW ID. Buzz around. Naturally, this retro move is highly hypothetical, not just because of the styling but also because of the current lack of a proper EV powertrain for such large minivan dimensions.
