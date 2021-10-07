The Chrysler Voyager Minivan Is a Fleet-Only Affair for 2022 Model Year

The Chrysler Voyager was originally intended as the replacement for the Dodge Grand Caravan. For the 2022 model year, however, Stellantis axed the L trim in favor of the LX that’s exclusively aimed at fleet owners.
In other words, Chrysler believes that rental companies are better suited to the Voyager LX than retail customers. The only engine-transmission combo available is the good ol’ Pentastar V6 and the ZF 9HP nine-speed auto. The 3.6-liter motor develops 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque whereas the gearbox is widely known for pretty harsh shifts.
What else comes standard? The list continues with second- and third-row Stow ‘n Go seats, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment in the guise of Android Automotive-powered Uconnect 5, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, as well as a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The Voyager for the 2022 model year further sweetens the deal with available rear- and side-entry conversions that create a wider entryway and more interior space for wheelchair users. Chrysler also makes a case for the infotainment system’s over-the-air firmware update capability, the ability to connect two phones simultaneously with Bluetooth, and Amazon Alexa.
A new color option, Silver Mist, is one of five available finishes for the people-carrying vehicle. We also have to mention a new air filtration system that reportedly filters 95 percent of air particulates, therefore reducing many types of solid and liquid airborne matter like dust, droplets, and aerosols.
The optional Safety and Premium Group improves the Voyager with blind-spot monitoring, ParkSense rear park assist, Rear Cross Path Detection, full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus with Pedestrian AEB, 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment, SiriusXM 360L, and SiriusXM Guardian.
Produced at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, the minivan is exclusively offered with cloth seats. If you prefer leather, Chrysler is much obliged to charge you a few more bucks for the better-equipped Pacifica.
