Elon Musk Says Everyone With Perfect Score Will Get Access to FSD 10.2

Some people are avoiding hard braking (even when necessary), aggressive turns, getting close to other cars, and some other attitudes just to test a beta software for which they paid up to $10,000. Described like this, it may sound like insanity, but that’s just another day in the waiting list for Full Self-Driving. Elon Musk said all the people with a perfect Safety Score would have access to the beta software on October 8.

