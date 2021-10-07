Elon Musk Says Everyone With Perfect Score Will Get Access to FSD 10.2

Some people are avoiding hard braking (even when necessary), aggressive turns, getting close to other cars, and some other attitudes just to test a beta software for which they paid up to $10,000. Described like this, it may sound like insanity, but that’s just another day in the waiting list for Full Self-Driving. Elon Musk said all the people with a perfect Safety Score would have access to the beta software on October 8.
That means that all Tesla owners who managed to achieve 100 points in the assessment beta software will get to test FSD. The company developed Safety Score to check their behavior. However, it has been criticized by safety experts and by Consumer Reports as something that could make driving more dangerous instead of safer.
That was not unfounded. Tesla owners discussed on Twitter, Reddit, and other social media whether they should stop at stop signs or brake for bike users to avoid being penalized for hard braking, for example.
According to Musk, there are around 1,000 drivers in the U.S. with a perfect score. They are the ones that will get access on October 8. “If that looks good,” in the Tesla CEO’s words, the company will allow users with 99 to get it, then 98, and so forth.
The issue with that approach is that it is a nationwide release: all Tesla drivers in the U.S. that paid for FSD are eligible to get it. According to Musk’s tweets, the score alone will be the criterium for letting people use FSD. If there are 1,100 or 1,200 with 100 points by Friday night, all of them will have the beta software. Ironically, Tesla asks drivers requesting access to acknowledge that Full Self-Driving Beta “does not make my car autonomous.”
That is worse than autonomous driving experts expected. If the number of U.S. drivers who have a perfect score is limited to up to 1,200 (there may be more until October 8 ends), the number will get much higher with the immediately lower scores. Just imagine how many have managed to reach 99 points. They will be much less than the ones with 98, 97, 96...
As Philip Koopman said, “moving fast and breaking things doesn't work when the things being broken are people.” After seeing FSD drive towards pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users in videos recorded by beta testers, the autonomous driving expert urged American authorities to subject Tesla to the same rules followed by companies trying to develop Level 4 technologies. That is the least a system called “Full Self-Driving” targets. There's no sign that authorities will change anything until October 8.
FSD Beta 10.2 rolls out Friday midnight to ~1000 owners with perfect 100/100 safety scores.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2021
Rollouts will hold for several days after that to see how it goes.
If that looks good, beta will gradually begin rolling out to 99 scores & below.
We got here because the vehicle automation industry tried to innovate past public opinion. Moving fast and breaking things doesn't work when the things being broken are people.— Philip Koopman (@PhilKoopman) October 6, 2021
If public opinion is holding things back I lay that at the doorstep of the industry itself. https://t.co/VGdGt7R24u