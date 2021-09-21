Engineer Wants to Stop Autonomous Driving Mess, Explains Basic Concepts

Hikmet’s first video explains what SAEJ3016 is. For the people that are not familiar with the SAE standard that established autonomy levels, the engineer gives viewers interesting perspectives about it in only three minutes.
Without explaining the levels one by one, Hikmet said that they have nothing to do with how sophisticated a system is. A clear example is how vacuum robots can be level 4 (operate without human intervention under specific conditions). Despite that, they are way less complex and sophisticated than passenger cars operating under Level 2.
What the SAEJ3016 really helps us to understand is the level of responsibility the human and the machine will have during the operation of the vehicle. Up to Level 2, the responsibility for driving is on the person behind the steering wheel – or yoke. When a company states a car is Level 3 or above, it is the machine that drives the vehicle. SAE has prepared a chart that explains that in a very educational way.
Hikmet then criticizes SAEJ3016 for using levels instead of classes of autonomy and numbers to classify them. That would give the impression that achieving a higher autonomy level depended on improvements, which he said is not valid. Each machine should deliver what it was designed to offer where it was conceived to work – in technical terms, its ODD (Operational Design Domain).
In a second video, the engineer explains DDT (dynamic driving tasks). According to Hikmet, it is a crucial concept to understand autonomous driving because it is the foundation of SAEJ3016.
DDT has to do with tactical and operational driving. The latter means a car is able to control lateral and longitudinal motions. In other words, that it can move to the left or right (lateral), brake, or accelerate (longitudinal) on its own. Tactical driving involves OEDR (object and event detection and response), which seems to be the core of autonomous driving nowadays. Many cars can already steer, brake, and accelerate by themselves. It is how they react to roads, road users, and situations that most AV developers are trying to figure out.
What makes Level 3, 4, and 5 genuinely autonomous is the vehicle being totally in charge of DDT – even if it may demand human intervention sometimes in Level 3 cars. As Hikmet states in his videos, understanding that will allow you to discuss the matter with more property than just by repeating what some people say about the subject.
As we’re writing, Hikmet has already added other videos to the Autonomous Vehicles 101 playlist he created. If you want to learn more about all concepts involved, check it, watch the videos below, and help increase the discussion level.
