Engineer Wants to Stop Autonomous Driving Mess, Explains Basic Concepts

Liza Dixon coined the expression autonowashing to refer to people and companies that make something look more autonomous than it really is. It was based on that concept that Mahmood Hikmet created a video to explain why Tesla and mainly Elon Musk are promoting that practice to dangerous levels. It was probably the controversy that that video caused – and having to face Twitter tribes about that – that led Hikmet to create a new series of videos to explain basic concepts involved with autonomous driving.