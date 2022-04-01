Unofficial Volvo XC90 Recharge Provides Serene EV Look Into Flagship SUV Future

Volvo Cars are doing swell on its way to becoming a ritzy, sustainable automaker. Its revenue and profitability reached an all-time high for 2021 and even better news is looming on the (EV) Recharge horizon.
Subtly navigating the treacherous and persistent component supply shortages that plague the automotive industry, Volvo reported growing sales last year. Recently, they also promised to further support the expansion of Polestar, and also diligently took care of its roster of models. So, early last month, the Swedish company unveiled its refreshed lineup complete with a facelifted XC40 Recharge and a new single-motor version of the C40 Recharge sibling.
But that is not all, because the brand will soon need to take loving care of other models. Such as the flagship XC90 mid-size SUV, which has been around since early 2015 in the current second-generation form. Oddly enough, the unofficial next iteration CGI illustration preview comes from a remarkably interesting virtual automotive artist source.
Lars O. Saeltzer, the pixel master behind the Larson Design moniker (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), again stepped out of his regular neo-vintage comfort zone, and after recently imagining a suicide-door Ferrari Purosange, he now dabbles with pure (electric) Scandinavian design. Frankly, the CGI expert does so in the most sublime way, as the digital XC90 looks decidedly ready to take the next step in Volvo’s electrified future.
Even better, the author opted for a couple of POVs – traditional front and rear three-quarters – instead of just throwing a singular angle and calling it a good CGI work’s day. More so, the virtual third-generation Volvo XC90 (presumably of the Recharge variety, as per the associated hashtags) casually stands still in a spiffy urban environment in one slide. The other, meanwhile, presents the Swedish flagship BEV sport utility vehicle undergoing a (family) road trip.
Hopefully, by the time Volvo will officially reveal the next iteration of XC90, its Recharge version will be more than capable of sustaining even some of the more audacious and lengthy adventure plans.
