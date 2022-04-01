Hey There, All-New Chrysler Imperial, Come Here Often?

Taking a look at Chrysler’s modern car lineup is enough to bring tears to the eyes of anyone who has ever had a soft spot for this brand, as it comprises only two models: the Pacifica minivan and the aging 300 sedan.
The natural approach to see some cash flow in would be to go down the crossover route and sprinkle everything with electron-sipping assemblies. And while that would be what the general audience demands, it wouldn’t appeal to true petrolheads who still remember that time when Chrysler used to experiment with all sorts of interesting products.
As a matter of fact, they came close to having a land yacht in their portfolio back in 2006, when they revived the Imperial moniker after a 13-year hiatus, using it on a show car presented at NAIAS. Built around the Chrysler LY platform, it was related to the original 300, and despite the rather common foundation stone, it had a longer wheelbase than that of the modern BMW 7 Series.
Blaming the stricter emission regulations and increasing fuel costs, the automaker announced that it dropped the production plans for the Imperial one year after the North American International Auto Show premiere of the concept. This left many enthusiasts wondering what such a model would have been like, and some of them still cannot forget it.
Jlord8 is apparently a fan of the Chrysler Imperial, so he set out to imagine it by using a healthy dose of CGI. The rendering is based on a digital illustration of a potential next-gen 300 signed by our friends at CarScoops two years ago, which, in turn, was inspired by the 2006 Imperial Concept.
The car’s design was tweaked, so it now sports a much wider grille, new LED lighting signature, longer rear overhang, new wheels, and fresh paint. Also, the charging port on the left front fender was dropped altogether, because, in a perfect world, the Imperial would rock a V8 engine, with no electrical assistance, driving the rear wheels through a smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
A new Chrysler Imperial would cocoon occupants from the outside environment and would be a very interesting alternative to the big German sedans. But would it actually have a future?
As a matter of fact, they came close to having a land yacht in their portfolio back in 2006, when they revived the Imperial moniker after a 13-year hiatus, using it on a show car presented at NAIAS. Built around the Chrysler LY platform, it was related to the original 300, and despite the rather common foundation stone, it had a longer wheelbase than that of the modern BMW 7 Series.
Blaming the stricter emission regulations and increasing fuel costs, the automaker announced that it dropped the production plans for the Imperial one year after the North American International Auto Show premiere of the concept. This left many enthusiasts wondering what such a model would have been like, and some of them still cannot forget it.
Jlord8 is apparently a fan of the Chrysler Imperial, so he set out to imagine it by using a healthy dose of CGI. The rendering is based on a digital illustration of a potential next-gen 300 signed by our friends at CarScoops two years ago, which, in turn, was inspired by the 2006 Imperial Concept.
The car’s design was tweaked, so it now sports a much wider grille, new LED lighting signature, longer rear overhang, new wheels, and fresh paint. Also, the charging port on the left front fender was dropped altogether, because, in a perfect world, the Imperial would rock a V8 engine, with no electrical assistance, driving the rear wheels through a smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
A new Chrysler Imperial would cocoon occupants from the outside environment and would be a very interesting alternative to the big German sedans. But would it actually have a future?