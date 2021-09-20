1 No Wonder Stellantis Isn’t Shutting Chrysler Down, You Knuckleheads Keep Buying Their Cars

This Chrysler 300 Doesn’t Want to Be a Bentley When It Grows Up, but a Donk

One of the most common upgrades for the Chrysler 300 is the Bentley-like grille, which we reckon tricks some unknowing bystanders into thinking that the owner is loaded. However, this particular sedan doesn’t want to be a luxury cruiser when it grows up, but something totally different. 8 photos



Filmed at a car meet in the U.S. of A., it stood out among the multitude of tuned rides due to a few modifications. Those massive wheels, 30 inches in diameter, with a floating design, which required some mods in order to fit under the arches, are one of the look-at-me features.The Chrysler 300 in question sports a chameleon-like paint finish, reminiscent of the 1990s-2000s tuning world, contrasted by a few chrome touches. The whole body looks rather clean, and so does the interior, which features a similar theme.A big screen infotainment system sits in the middle of the center console and is hooked up to a bad sound system. The latter comprises of numerous speakers mounted inside the door cards and a big double-subwoofer that has occupied the entire trunk area.On a slightly related note, it has been reported by MoparInsiders that the Chrysler 300 will live on for the 2022 model year. It is expected to open for order in October and to hit the assembly line in December, prior to arriving at dealers later that month or in early January. Cars ordered this month will be built before the end of the year apparently.The 2022 300 is understood to have fewer options available than its predecessor , such as the Canyon Sunset and Amethyst paint finishes and perhaps the Radar Red interior. The Driver Convenience Group for the Touring and Chrome Appearance Package for the rear-wheel-drive Touring and Touring L have allegedly received a last chance to order call as well.

Editor's note: For reference, only the 1971-1976 Chevrolet Impala and Caprice with big wheels and more ground clearance are donks. For reference, only the 1971-1976 Chevrolet Impala and Caprice with big wheels and more ground clearance are donks.