America’s Big, Bold Sedan Just Won’t Quit, Soldiers On Into 2022

On the market in its current reincarnation since the mid-2000s, the 300 will apparently soldier on into the next model year, and Stellantis confirmed that earlier this month, when it released the full details on what’s new for all the vehicles in it sells in the U.S. of A.
As far as Chrysler goes, the long-time ailing brand will live on into the next year pretty much just as before, with a portfolio comprising just the minivan duo made up of the Pacifica and the Voyager, and the 300 we’re here to discuss now.
As said, the 300 is currently on sale from $31,540, and that’s the price for the Touring trim. There are three more others on the table, namely the Touring L, 300S V6, and 300S V8, with the last of the bunch being the most expensive, starting at $42,490. Those versions remain in place for the new model year, with just a touch of changes to make it look like Chrysler cares.
Those changes start with the Touring L, which gets as standard the Sport Appearance package that comes with Black Noise exterior badging, 20-inch Black Noise wheels, and LED fog lamps.
The 300S, regardless of variant, is improved a bit with the addition, also as standard, of nine premium speakers with trunk-mounted subwoofer, and dual-pane panoramic power sunroof. New-as-standard Uconnect navigation is also thrown into the fight with this one.
There’s also an improvement for the new model year when it comes to optional extras, and here, just like it did in the case of the Dodge vehicles and the Pacifica, the name of the game is… security alarm. For 2022, this feature was added to the Comfort Group that comes as an optional package for the Touring L and 300S.
To round up the visual aspects of the slightly revised 300, we have to tell you there are six exterior colors at play for the new model year (meaning Bright White, Frostbite, Gloss Black, Granite Crystal, Silver Mist, and Velvet Red), and just two interior colors (black and black/linen).
Engine-wise, the 300 should remain “the only vehicle in the large-car sedan segment to offer both V6 and V8 engines.” The unit with fewer cylinders is of course the 3.6-liter Pentastar, rated for the 300 at 292 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and tied to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The larger V8 is the mighty 5.7-liter HEMI, and this one is rated at 363 horsepower and 394 lb.-ft. of torque.
At the time of writing, despite the fact Chrysler announced these changes a while ago, the carmaker’s configurator still shows the 2021 versions of the 300. That means, at least for now, that we have no info on possible price changes, if any.
As far as Chrysler goes, the long-time ailing brand will live on into the next year pretty much just as before, with a portfolio comprising just the minivan duo made up of the Pacifica and the Voyager, and the 300 we’re here to discuss now.
As said, the 300 is currently on sale from $31,540, and that’s the price for the Touring trim. There are three more others on the table, namely the Touring L, 300S V6, and 300S V8, with the last of the bunch being the most expensive, starting at $42,490. Those versions remain in place for the new model year, with just a touch of changes to make it look like Chrysler cares.
Those changes start with the Touring L, which gets as standard the Sport Appearance package that comes with Black Noise exterior badging, 20-inch Black Noise wheels, and LED fog lamps.
The 300S, regardless of variant, is improved a bit with the addition, also as standard, of nine premium speakers with trunk-mounted subwoofer, and dual-pane panoramic power sunroof. New-as-standard Uconnect navigation is also thrown into the fight with this one.
There’s also an improvement for the new model year when it comes to optional extras, and here, just like it did in the case of the Dodge vehicles and the Pacifica, the name of the game is… security alarm. For 2022, this feature was added to the Comfort Group that comes as an optional package for the Touring L and 300S.
To round up the visual aspects of the slightly revised 300, we have to tell you there are six exterior colors at play for the new model year (meaning Bright White, Frostbite, Gloss Black, Granite Crystal, Silver Mist, and Velvet Red), and just two interior colors (black and black/linen).
Engine-wise, the 300 should remain “the only vehicle in the large-car sedan segment to offer both V6 and V8 engines.” The unit with fewer cylinders is of course the 3.6-liter Pentastar, rated for the 300 at 292 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and tied to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The larger V8 is the mighty 5.7-liter HEMI, and this one is rated at 363 horsepower and 394 lb.-ft. of torque.
At the time of writing, despite the fact Chrysler announced these changes a while ago, the carmaker’s configurator still shows the 2021 versions of the 300. That means, at least for now, that we have no info on possible price changes, if any.