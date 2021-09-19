No Wonder Stellantis Isn’t Shutting Chrysler Down, You Knuckleheads Keep Buying Their Cars

This is outrageous. It’s atrocious, scandalous, preposterous! - Think Jackie Chiles from Seinfeld. Honestly now, there’s is no reason why somebody should own a Chrysler in 2021 other than they’ve inherited one from a distant relative who passed away having been bored to death by their choice of car.





I can already feel the outrage... coming from three or four of you. Keep in mind, I don’t hate Zombie Plymouth. I had a diesel-powered 300C daily driver about 12 years ago at work, and I kind of enjoyed it. However, we need to be realistic and understand that resources matter for both carmakers and buyers alike, and while the two currently available Zombie Plymouth models on sale today are doing shockingly well numbers-wise, it’s hard to make a case for buying either a Pacifica/Voyager or a 300 sedan over any of their direct rivals.



Let’s start with the minivans, because those are Zombie Plymouth's bread and butter. The Pacifica and the Voyager are basically the same vehicle and if we look at



I know what you’re thinking. The Pacifica is available as a EV range and that number is going to go down considerably once you utilize the MPV to the best of its abilities – packed with kids, dogs and luggage.



Alright, fine. I can give the Pacifica a break if it means that much to you, but it’s still nearly impossible to argue in favor of keeping a car brand going with just one



As for the Chrysler 300, well, can you believe that it’s the fourth-best selling large sedan in the U.S. in H1 of 2021? If we forget premium models like the Mercedes E-Class and BMW 5 Series (second and third respectively), the Chrysler 300 is suddenly the second best-selling model among its rivals, behind the Dodge Charger.







What’s that you say? The 2021 Chrysler 300S is cool because it has a V8? Yeah, a



Performance aside, just consider all the available convenience and active safety tech you get in say, a Toyota Avalon or a Nissan Maxima. The 300 does have adaptive cruise control, collision warning and lane departure warning, but that’s pretty much it – and it requires that you pay extra for the SafetyTec Plus Group so that you pretty much have the same safety features as a 10-year-old Volvo.



Zombie Plymouth has made some really solid cars over the years, but almost none of them truly popular or considerably superior to their direct competitors. The 1956 Chrysler Imperial was pretty cool, featuring the world’s first all-transistor radio for an extra $150. The LeBaron was somewhat popular and so was the Town & Country, obviously. But good cars were hard to find, especially in the past few decades.



Let’s see: the Sebring was dreadful despite strong sales, the 200 didn’t represent the best of investments, the PT Cruiser was a joke and the Aspen, a sales fiasco. You can make the case for the 300 being the best overall Chrysler model in history, but that’s something you’d want to emphasize if this was 2011, not 2021.



