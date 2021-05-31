Bizarre Chrysler 300 Spotted With 1930’s Style Fender-Mounted Spare Wheel

Gone are the days when most roads were littered with broken-off horseshoe nails and many other such items that could easily pierce your tire and leave you stranded by the side of the road. Back in the early days of motor vehicles, getting a flat tire was a very common occurrence, which is why carmakers started fitting their cars with not just one, but in some cases, two spares.
That’s when side mounts started to become popular. The spares would sit behind the front fenders, blending into the running boards (what we now call side sills). Duesenberg built some of the first-ever cars to employ these types of solutions, and the trend just took off from there—well into the 1930’s. In the 40’s and 50’s, cars became considerably larger, and suddenly there was plenty of room elsewhere for spare tires.
Now, the owner of this disturbingly yellow second-generation Chrysler 300 is definitely a fan of early 20th century automobiles because they went on to fit not one, but two spares on the outside of the body. The one attached to the trunk lid seems like a full-size wheel, while the fender-mounted one is probably there for appearance only.
The tire does look like something off a really old car, although the rim itself has a more modern design. It’s also not quite as big as the wheels currently fitted to the car, but then again, it doesn’t have to be.
We also noticed a new grille with a rather retro appearance, plus several other chrome elements, such as those found in the lower bumper area, mirror casings, window surrounds, and fender inserts. Oh, and we found these images on Reddit's dedicated thread to "bad" car mods, which pretty much says it all. As for that hood ornament, we're not sure what it is, but it's definitely disturbing.
In hindsight, the last thing the Chrysler 300 needs is more controversy, seeing as it’s nobody’s favorite sedan at the moment and is in dire need of a full redesign (next-generation platform).
Now, the owner of this disturbingly yellow second-generation Chrysler 300 is definitely a fan of early 20th century automobiles because they went on to fit not one, but two spares on the outside of the body. The one attached to the trunk lid seems like a full-size wheel, while the fender-mounted one is probably there for appearance only.
The tire does look like something off a really old car, although the rim itself has a more modern design. It’s also not quite as big as the wheels currently fitted to the car, but then again, it doesn’t have to be.
We also noticed a new grille with a rather retro appearance, plus several other chrome elements, such as those found in the lower bumper area, mirror casings, window surrounds, and fender inserts. Oh, and we found these images on Reddit's dedicated thread to "bad" car mods, which pretty much says it all. As for that hood ornament, we're not sure what it is, but it's definitely disturbing.
In hindsight, the last thing the Chrysler 300 needs is more controversy, seeing as it’s nobody’s favorite sedan at the moment and is in dire need of a full redesign (next-generation platform).