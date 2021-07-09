SB30 e-Bike From Smart Balance Could Very Well Be the Perfect Urban Companion

Stellantis Revealed All Platforms It Will Use For Its Electrification Plans





Stellantis will have the SLTA Small, SLTA Medium, SLTA Large, and the SLTA Frame for its EVs. As the image above shows, the SLTA Small will have a range of battery packs starting with 37 kWh up to 87 kWh – for a range of 500 kilometers (300 miles). The SLTA Medium will have battery packs from 87 kWh up to 104 kWh. The largest one will offer a range of 700 km (440 mi).



Both the SLTA Large and the SLTA Frame offer the same maximum range: 800 km (500 mi). However, they will achieve that with very different battery packs. While the largest one for the SLTA Large architecture is 118 kWh (the smallest is 101 kWh), the SLTA Frame will present battery packs of more than 200 kWh. Not only because body-on-frame structures are heavier but also because of what they are more suited to do: carry heavy loads.







As we already said, these four platforms can present multiple combinations of three EDM. These electric drive modules include the motor, gearbox, and inverter. The entry-level develops 70 kW (94 hp) and works with 400V. The intermediate EDM uses the same voltage and produces from 125 kW (168 hp) up to 180 kW (241 hp). Only the top EDM can cope with 400V or 800V, a competitive advantage that Hyundai and Kia already offer in more affordable vehicles – respectively, with the Ioniq 5 and the EV6. This module goes from 150 kW (201 hp) up to 330 kW (443 hp).



Stellantis stated that they work for front-drive, rear-drive, all-wheel drive, and 4xe configurations. That said, we can imagine Stellantis will be able to offer from an A-segment city car with 70 kW and a battery pack of 37 kWh up to a truck beast with 660 kW and more than 200 kWh to run.







