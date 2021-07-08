Stellantis Turns Ellesmere Port Plant Into Self-Sufficient Heaven for EVs Only

We are witnessing a turning point in the vehicle manufacturing industry, and production plants are a good reminder of that. Some of the oldest ones in the U.S., UK and Europe are being completely transformed, in order to bring the EV promise to life. Built in 1962, Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port in UK will become fully dedicated to battery electric LCV and passenger car models.
With the UK Government’s decision to completely halt sales of pure petrol and diesel-powered vehicles starting from 2030, it’s clear that electric vehicle manufacturing needs to take center stage. A recent £100 million ($138 million) investment will transform Ellesmere Port in the first Stellantis plant to manufacture fully battery-electric models for Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën, as soon as next year.
For its 60th anniversary coming up next year, the Vauxhall plant will get the gift of becoming one of the main pillars of a green future. Over 5.2 million vehicles have been built here since 1964, but now it’s time for a brand-new type of vehicle.
More exactly, the Vauxhall Combo-e Life, Opel Combo-e Life, Peugeot e-Rifter and Citroën e-Berlingo are the all-electric vehicles that will begin production at this facility.
And that’s not all. As a light commercial vehicle (LVC) market leader in Europe, and with this category becoming more and more popular, Stellantis will also make the Vauxhall Combo-e, Opel Combo-e, Citroën e-Berlingo and Peugeot e-Partner LVCs. All of these models, including the passenger car versions, will be powered by a 100 kW/136 HP motor and a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery.
This recent investment includes taking the Ellesmere Port plant to a new level in terms of capabilities, with an upgraded general assembly, a new on-site battery pack assembly and a new body shop.
And, of course, a plant that is dedicated to EVs also needs to be sustainable. In the near future, the historic Vauxhall plant is set to become completely self-sufficient in terms of electricity, using wind and solar farms as a potential source of energy.
