Vauxhall Lineup Goes Fully Electric With New Movano-e Van, Offers 139 Mile Range

It was about time we got more electric vans on the market. Vauxhall has just rolled out its new Movano-e, rounding off its fleet of electric commercial vehicles. Expect to be competition for the Mercedes eSprinter as it announces a 139-mile (224 km) range and a payload of up to 4,630 lbs (2,100 kg). 15 photos EV line-up as it will sit alongside the Vivaro-e and Combo-e. The new Movano-e comes with a 90 kW electric motor and offers 260 Nm of torque. Customers will be able to choose from a 37 kWh or 70 kWh battery mounted between the front and rear axle that will power up the vehicle for up to 72 miles (116 km) and 139 miles (224 km), respectively. The van also has a regenerative braking system that recovers energy when slowing down, increasing efficiency.



There are four wheelbase lengths and three height options that buyers can choose from, with load volumes from 8.0 to 17 cubic meters. Vauxhall will also provide seating for three or seven people in the van. The standard panel van has a single row of three seats in the front, while crew cab versions feature a second row in the back with room for four more passengers.



Chassis cab, a chassis crew cab, and platform cab variants are also available with the Movano-e. According to the brand, these models can provide a base for a variety of conversions, including tippers and dropside loaders.



For more power,



For more power, Vauxhall offers a diesel option with a 2.2-liter turbocharged engine with power outputs ranging from 118 hp to 163 hp. All engine versions will use a six-speed manual and front-wheel-drive.

Both the Movano and Movano-e will pack some safety features depending on trim level. The systems will include forward collision alert, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, and Hill Descent Control. For now, we don't have a price tag to put on the new electric van, but it is expected to be announced ahead of summer when it will go on sale in U.K..

