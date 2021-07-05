Jeep Wrangler 4xe Crowned Best-Selling PHEV Stateside in Q2 2021

Toyota sold 11,863 Prius Primes in the second quarter in the United States, but Jeep did better with the Wrangler 4xe. How much better is anyone’s guess, though, because the off-road brand doesn’t break down how many plug-in hybrids it sold out of a total of 69,020 Wranglers.
In any case, we assume the Stellantis-owned brand moved at least 12,000 units for the Wrangler 4xe to be crowned “the no. 1 best-selling PHEV in the marketplace.” What’s even more curious than the sales volume is the EV driving range of 21 miles (34 kilometers) if you drive carefully.
The Prius Prime, by comparison, offers up to 25 miles (40 kilometers) on a full charge, while the RAV4 Prime levels up to 42 miles (68 kilometers). Looking at the bigger picture, the Jeep is much heavier than both Toyota models, and the Wrangler 4xe uses a 17.3-kWh battery compared to 18.1 kWh for the RA4 Prime. Also worthy of note, Jeep doesn’t have the eco-friendly credentials of the Japanese automaker founded by Kiichiro Toyoda.
To be joined by the plug-in hybrid Gladiator 4xe for the 2022 model year, the Wrangler 4xe is offered exclusively as a four-door SUV in three flavors. The Sahara is the base trim at $49,805 excluding destination charge, followed by the Rubicon at $53,505, and the luxed-up High Altitude at $55k.
All three crank out 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of peak torque in total, which is thoroughly impressive compared to the Pentastar V6 or EcoDiesel V6. The powertrain combines a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine introduced by Alfa Romeo in the Giulia and two electric motors: a motor-generator system up front and a proper motor at the front of the eight-speed transmission’s case. Only the latter offers all-electric propulsion to the tune of 134 ponies and 181 pound-feet (245 Nm).
In related news, a mild-hybrid straight-six turbo is rumored to premiere in the five-seat 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, while Dodge reportedly prepares a sneak peek for its next-generation muscle cars on July 8th, 2021.
