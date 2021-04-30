5 Family-Owned 1980 Jeep CJ-5 Remained Unmolested Because It Was Parked for Years

2 Rebel Jeep Wrangler Trophy Truck Looks Like a Road Warrior in Sinister Rendering

1 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Is Early Proof That Electricity Won't Kill Off-Roading Either

More on this:

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Performance Parts Include a 2.0-Inch Lift Kit

In production since December 2020 for the 2021 model year, the Wrangler 4xe is available with a wide portfolio of quality-tested factory parts and accessories. The 2.0-inch (51-mm) lift kit stands out because it’s the first one developed specifically for a PHEV, and it costs just $1,495. 8 photos



People who are serious about the off-roading capability of the plug-in utility vehicle can spice things up with $925 rock rails constructed from zinc-coated steel. Heavy-gauge tube doors are available at $1,195, the mirror kit for tube doors adds $215 to the tally, and half doors range from $2,350 to $4,395 in the case of the four-door Wrangler Unlimited regardless of trim.



Jeep Performance Parts also include a $1,275 heavy-duty front bumper that is steel e-coated and black-powder coated, a $1,595 Warn winch and a $450 mounting kit for it, the $249 JPP grille and winch guard hoop, as well as a $725 pair of 7.0-inch LED off-road lights that emit 8,000 lumens each.



Venturing off the beaten path isn’t without its perils, which is why Jeep Performance Parts also consist of an oversized spare-tire carrier modification kit ($275) and reinforcement for the swing gate hinge ($625). On the lower end of the spectrum, Wrangler 4xe owners are offered $165 all-weather floor mats with red Jeep logos and a $129 molded cargo tray kit.



Priced from $47,995 in the United States, the plug-in hybrid utility vehicle is available in three flavors: Sahara, Rubicon, and High Altitude. All of them rely on a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder and a transmission case-mounted electric motor for propulsion. Capable of delivering up to Part number 77072522 in the Jeep Performance Parts catalog consists of Fox shock absorbers, springs, front lower control arms, front and rear bump stops and stabilizer links, all the necessary fasteners, and a wooden crate. Wrangler 4xe customers are further offered a 240-volt wall charger in hardwired or plug-in versions for home use, priced at $621.50 and $647.90.People who are serious about the off-roading capability of the plug-in utility vehicle can spice things up with $925 rock rails constructed from zinc-coated steel. Heavy-gauge tube doors are available at $1,195, the mirror kit for tube doors adds $215 to the tally, and half doors range from $2,350 to $4,395 in the case of the four-door Wrangler Unlimited regardless of trim.Jeep Performance Parts also include a $1,275 heavy-duty front bumper that is steel e-coated and black-powder coated, a $1,595 Warn winch and a $450 mounting kit for it, the $249 JPP grille and winch guard hoop, as well as a $725 pair of 7.0-inch LED off-road lights that emit 8,000 lumens each.Venturing off the beaten path isn’t without its perils, which is why Jeep Performance Parts also consist of an oversized spare-tire carrier modification kit ($275) and reinforcement for the swing gate hinge ($625). On the lower end of the spectrum, Wrangler 4xe owners are offered $165 all-weather floor mats with red Jeep logos and a $129 molded cargo tray kit.Priced from $47,995 in the United States, the plug-in hybrid utility vehicle is available in three flavors: Sahara, Rubicon, and High Altitude. All of them rely on a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder and a transmission case-mounted electric motor for propulsion. Capable of delivering up to 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque, the eco-friendly powertrain also happens to match the torque rating of the HEMI V8-engined 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392.

load press release