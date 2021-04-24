2023 Ram Dakota Revival Rendered With Familiar Styling Influences

The year was 2018 when Ram confirmed the Dakota's revival at the Capital Markets Day. Listed as a mid-size/metric-ton pickup in the automaker’s presentation, the newcomer still hasn't been spied.
The rumor mill suggested that Stellantis dropped the project altogether, but as expected, the hearsay was shot down by a subsequent report from Automotive News. Now expected to arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model, the Dakota will undoubtedly borrow a few design cues from the 1500.
Rendered with familiar styling influences by pixel artist Kleber Silva, the mid-sized pickup before your eyes also features a couple of towing hooks, slim headlamps accented by the LED signature lighting, and the automaker’s logo in uppercase letters right in the middle of the front grille.
The side profile, tailgate, and taillamps aren’t exactly imposing, and the same can be said about the design of the bling-bling wheels and the squared-off wells. As far as the actual Dakota is concerned, it’s pretty safe to assume that Ram will improve the Gladiator's recipe with more capability.
Although it’s closely related to the Wrangler Unlimited, the Gladiator is a little more practical thanks to 1,700 pounds (771 kilograms) of payload capacity and 7,650 pounds (3,470 kilograms) of maximum towing when properly equipped. At the very top of the spectrum, the Ford Ranger has the highest payload (1,770 pounds or 803 kilograms) while the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon siblings can tow up to 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms).
As far as the oily bits are concerned, Ram is expected to sell the Dakota with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 as the standard engine. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 and a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder PHEV drivetrain based on the upcoming Gladiator 4xe for the 2022 model year are very probable as well.
For the time being, Ram’s answer to mid-size pickup trucks is the 1500 Classic that costs $4,095 less than the DT-generation 1500. At $28,700 before destination for the Tradesman Regular Cab, it definitely is an interesting proposition as a work truck with just enough comfort creatures.
